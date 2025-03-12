Hollow rotary tables now in four sizes

Nanotec has expanded its hollow rotary table series with the HRTA-200, the largest in the lineup, now covering flange sizes NEMA 17, 23/24, and 34. Equipped with a cross-roller bearing, all of them ensure high positioning accuracy and excellent runout characteristics – even under high loads. The HRTA series can handle forces of up to 4,000 N.

Thanks to their large hollow shaft, Nanotec’s hollow rotary tables offer a convenient way to route cables, pneumatic hoses, or rods directly through the gearbox. Featuring a maximum backlash of just 1’ and a torque range of 3.5 to 50 Nm, these rotary tables deliver precise and reliable performance. Built for durability, this series offers a service life of up to 20,000 hours.

Combined with a stepper motor, the HRTAs become a versatile rotary actuator that is ideal for mounting positioning tables, end-of-arm tooling (EOAT), and pick-and-place applications.

