HollowStream Liquid Atomizing Spray Nozzle wins awards

Exair’s HollowStream Liquid Atomizing Spray Nozzle won two 2022 New Product Awards from Occupational Health & Safety and Environmental Protection in their Dust Control and Pollution Control categories.

Exair’s HollowStream Spray Nozzles provide a hollow cone spray pattern for pressurized liquids. They are applied to solve cooling, cleaning, foam breaking, rinsing, and dust suppression applications for industry. The tangential flow design is vaneless, with wide open internal features to resist clogging while producing a uniform distribution in a ring pattern with medium to large droplets. Their right-angle design is compact and works well with liquids containing particulate. Liquid operating pressure is up to 250 PSI.

With HollowStream nozzles, the liquid is supplied into the body of the nozzle creating a swirling action within a vortex chamber. This vortex produces the spray pattern when the machined nozzle breaks the liquid surface tension as it exits the orifice and into a controlled spray angle.

