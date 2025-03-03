Honeywell releases Hydrogen Leak Detector safety sensor

Honeywell has announced the release of its latest safety sensor, the Hydrogen Leak Detector, engineered to enhance the safety of hydrogen powered systems.

While hydrogen fuel cell technology has advanced, operational safety remains a key focus. Past hydrogen leaks have demonstrated safety challenges, emphasizing the importance of reliable hydrogen detection systems. A hydrogen leak detection system helps prevent safety incidents and supports the safe adoption of hydrogen technology in various industries.

The Hydrogen Leak Detector (HLD) Sensor uses Honeywell’s compensation algorithm to detect hydrogen leaks in different applications. It features Thermal Conductivity Detection (TCD) technology for long-term accuracy and requires no manual intervention for up to ten years. The sensor detects hydrogen leaks as low as 50 PPM and is used in automotive, industrial safety, and residential power applications.

The Honeywell Hydrogen Leak Detector measures hydrogen concentration in ppm levels in clean-air environments and operates across a range of temperatures and humidity levels. The HLD sensor is commonly placed near hydrogen storage tanks, gas piping, fuel cells, or vehicle cabins.

