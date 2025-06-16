How Accumold uses AI for micro-molding project decisions

In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) dominates headlines and stirs conversations across every industry, the question isn’t whether AI will impact manufacturing; it’s how. Accumold views AI as a powerful tool to enhance human expertise, not replace it.

“At Accumold, we see AI as an enabler, not a substitute,” said Roger Hargens, president and CEO. “It’s about empowering our people to work smarter, make faster decisions, and provide our customers with better outcomes. AI is a tool in our toolbox, not the craftsman.”

One area where AI has already made a measurable difference is in Accumold’s quoting and project planning processes. By analyzing decades of historical project data, AI helps Accumold’s teams create more accurate quotes and delivery forecasts. It identifies patterns in material usage, lead times, and project complexities that might take human analysts days to compile. This allows the company to provide customers with faster, data-driven insights that improve project feasibility assessments and enhance confidence in delivery timelines.

Importantly, AI doesn’t make decisions — it informs decisions. The expertise of the company’s engineers, project managers, and customer-facing teams remains at the heart of every proposal made. AI simply accelerates access to the right information, allowing the company’s teams to focus on collaborating with customers to solve design challenges and optimize manufacturability from the outset.

This is particularly critical in a manufacturing landscape that is evolving faster than ever. Markets such as medical devices, micro-optics, and wearable electronics demand precision at a scale and speed that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. While AI can’t replace creative problem-solving or hands-on experience, it plays a growing role in helping the company stay ahead of customer needs, improve forecasting accuracy, and streamlining operational workflows.

“We’re not interested in adopting technology for technology’s sake,” said Hargens. “We’re interested in anything that makes us a better partner to our customers. AI helps us do that by improving efficiency and allowing our experts to focus on what really matters: innovation, collaboration, and getting things right the first time.”

Accumold

accu-mold.com