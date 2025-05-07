How did sensing help identify the Las Vegas Tesla torcher?

As part of a global campaign targeting and seeking to punish Elon Musk for his involvement in DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency), many people damaged Tesla vehicles, Tesla sales and service centers, and even Tesla public chargers. One of the more significant attacks occurred at a Las Vegas dealership where several (at least 5) vehicles and the building itself were torched (firebombed with Molotov cocktails) by a single individual who also fired shots at the building from a 0.30 caliber AR-style firearm.

To the perpetrator’s surprise, he was quickly identified and apprehended thanks to innovative camera technology installed on the dealership’s lot. Using Flock Safety’s license plate reader (LPR) system, law enforcement officers took a major step towards identifying the perp. However, Flock Safety’s approach is more than just LPR capability. Once police officers had a license plate, they entered it into Flock Safety’s system to perform a plain English search, and the nearest officer can be notified if the license plate is detected again. The identified license plate led to the vehicle’s owner, whose apartment was searched, where further evidence was collected.

With Vehicle Fingerprint® Technology, Flock Safety’s Flex LPR system can identify vehicles by make, color, and decals. Requiring no license plate, this data transforms captured video camera footage into actionable evidence. Through Expanded Network Access, law enforcement agencies can obtain more leads from a local, state, and nationwide network of LPR cameras, with over 1 B+ additional plate reads monthly.

Camera sensors on Tesla vehicles

Tesla vehicles themselves have provided data to vehicle owners to help identify passersby who keyed and damaged their vehicles. Several perps have also been identified with video footage shown on TV and other efforts. This identification is partly due to cameras mounted on the vehicle and a feature called Sentry Mode. As shown in Figure 2, Tesla models include cameras that actively monitor the surrounding area. For example, a Tesla Model Y has eight cameras, including:

A camera mounted above the grille on the front bumper,

A camera mounted above the rear license plate,

A camera mounted in each door pillar,

A camera mounted on each front fender, and

Two cameras are mounted on the windshield above the rear-view mirror.

With Sentry Mode, a Tesla feature that allows owners to monitor activities around their vehicle when it’s parked and locked, when suspicious motion is detected, the vehicle reacts depending on the severity of the threat.

If a threat is detected, the vehicle’s cameras begin recording, and an alarm will activate. When the alarm is activated, the owner receives an alert from the Tesla app notifying them that an incident has occurred. For newer vehicle models, recordings are saved to onboard memory, where the owner can view them directly from the vehicle’s touchscreen.

References

Eliminate Crime in Your Community

Attorney General Pamela Bondi Announces Severe Charges Against Violent Tesla Arsonists

Nevada Resident Arrested and Charged in Connection with Violent Tesla Arson in Las Vegas

Tech CEO details his company’s role in catching alleged Vegas Tesla attacker

Tesla Cameras

Vehicle Safety and Security Features