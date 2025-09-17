How fiber optics are expanding their role in aerospace

This article is sponsored by TE Connectivity.

Data demands in aerospace have risen so fast that traditional copper cabling can no longer keep up. Fiber optics, already proven in telecommunications, offer significantly higher transmission speeds while being four times lighter than copper. Fiber is also immune to electromagnetic interference, avoiding disruption to onboard systems and making data transfer more secure.

In commercial aviation, fiber enables in-flight connectivity, while in defense it supports situational and threat awareness as larger volumes of data are delivered to pilots. In space, it supports the development of satellite constellations.

“Fiber optics is a real enabler in the industry for the generation we’re in now, and moving into the next generation of technology,” says Sam Sell, business development engineer for aerospace and defense Rugged Fiber Optics at TE Connectivity. “TE has a vast array of fiber optic solutions and components — and what we really do, which is quite unique in the industry, is offer an end-to-end solution.”

Inside the module, TE Connectivity (TE) provides transceivers that turn electrical signals into optical signals. Connections within the printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) area carry those signals to the edge of the box. TE’s optical flex circuits manage dense fiber routing in compact spaces, functioning like a printed circuit and shuffling multiple fibers to different locations.

At the end of the box, TE offers a range of connectors, from connectors compliant with the industry-standard ARINC 801 to its proprietary MC series. “We also utilize MT terminations within our VITA 87 compliant connectors, where you can have even four MT connections within a single overall connector,” says Sell. “Within a single MT termination, you can have up to 96 terminations in fiber — so you can have a really densely populated solution in a rugged and small form factor.”

When space is tight within an airframe, pluggable receptacles simplify installation. “We also provide rugged harnesses with specially designed jackets and truncations so the fiber can be routed through the aircraft at minimum bend radii,” Sell adds.

Expanded beam connectors are another option, particularly for environments where connectors are exposed to dirt or frequent mating cycles. By collimating and expanding the light between fibers, they reduce sensitivity to particulates and minimize signal loss over time.

“We also have products we’ve manufactured and designed for specific military requirements,” says Sell. “Some of our products have a much larger temperature range for operation as well as higher tolerance for shock and vibration.”

TE’s latest fiber optic offering is its multi-gig transceiver platform, featuring a modular, highly customizable design that supports up to 12 transceivers in a set. Edge-attached to PCBAs, it fits within a small form factor and delivers low power consumption across a wide operating temperature range, minimizing heat dissipation.

As fiber optics move to more challenging areas of the aircraft, the aerospace industry is prioritizing broader temperature ranges. “We plan on going beyond 85°C into 110, 120, 125°C,” says Sell. The push is also for faster data rates. “Currently we have an offering of 4G and 10G transmission rate, but we’re looking to move up to 25G, 100G and beyond.”

That shift is expected to bring greater use of single-mode fiber, allowing higher speeds over longer distances with less dispersion.

TE Connectivity and TE connectivity (logo) and TE (logo) are trademarks of the TE Connectivity plc. family of companies. VITA is a trademark of the VMEbus International Trade Association. All other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.