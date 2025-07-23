How is sensing improved in the newest security screening efforts?

While it may be costly, installing a security screening system can be a valuable investment for many institutions, especially in soft-target environments such as schools. Even if it never confronts or prevents an attack, like any insurance policy, the security system can provide numerous benefits to the insured.

As part of the Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act of 2002, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recognizes (and qualifies) products, equipment, services, devices, or technologies for their capability in deterring terrorism. A DHS-qualified offering provides security professionals for schools, hospitals, performing arts centers, and other venues more confidence in their selection of a security screening system. A technology designated as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) has demonstrated effectiveness through operational testing or prior use.

In any case, sensing plays an essential role in an effective screening system. Between the sensors, computing, and the software, typical system complaints involve false positives and false or mis-detected negatives. The speed of physical entry/user processing is another critical aspect, especially for those verifying the safety of a large number of entrants at sports and other venues. Suppliers that have made or are making significant progress in eliminating these false triggers and improving the speed of processing stand out from the competition.

Qualified security screening system examples

According to Evolv Technology, many school leaders are investing in new security technologies and upgrading existing technologies for their campuses. These security systems include weapons detection and more. Unlike traditional metal detectors used for airport security, Evolv Technology claims its Evolv Express is the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled touchless screening system. Functioning similarly to traditional walk-through systems, artificial intelligence can detect either whole weapons or their components on individuals who pass through it.

The company’s patented technology classifies objects as threats or non-threats using radio frequency (RF) electromagnetic data. Using advanced sensor technology and AI, the system processes RF electromagnetic data across multiple frequencies to detect size, composition, and shape of metal objects (literally hundreds of thousands of sensor data points) on individuals passing through the system. The sensing approach can identify and narrow in on a wide variety of potential threats from many common everyday items, such as phones and keys. One key system aspect, called the “Red Box” visual alert, provides security operators with specific areas to search on flagged individuals. For this capability, Evolv has been awarded the DHS SAFETY Act designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology.

Another concealed weapons detection system from Xtract One Technologies, their SmartGateway, uses AI-powered sensors to detect threats as well. This system scans patrons for guns, knives, and other prohibited items as they enter stadiums and other facilities that need to get thousands of people in quickly and safely.

The company’s newest Gateway is designed specifically for scanning individuals and their belongings. Based on characteristic waveforms generated by a magnetized object passing by its sensors, the system can detect and discriminate between magnetized objects. With this capability, the system can scan individuals, their pockets, bags, and backpacks for potential weapons while distinguishing harmless personal items, such as keys, phones, tablets, eyeglass cases, and more. As shown in Figure 2, the system can include several sensors as part of its detection process. The Xtract One Gateway has been certified in the U.S. and Canada.

