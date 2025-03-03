How Lightweighting Solutions Can Enable Novel Electric Heavy-Duty Truck Designs

By Eric Dean, Parker Sealing & Shielding Team

In part one of this series, we discussed how lightweighting can boost the performance of both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric heavy-duty trucks as well as the benefits of transitioning to electric designs. We also touched on how lightweighting an ICE heavy-duty truck aids with the eventual transition to electric vehicle (EV) models. In this post, we focus on how our innovative solutions for lightweighting can facilitate innovative electric heavy-duty truck designs.

Direct cell bonding

One of the trends in EV battery design is the shift from module-based to cell-to-pack or cell-to-plate architectures. This means that instead of assembling smaller battery modules and then putting them together in a larger battery pack, the battery cells are directly bonded to the cooling plates or the structure of the pack. This eliminates the need for modules and reduces the weight, cost and complexity of the battery.

However, direct cell bonding also poses some challenges, such as ensuring good thermal management, electrical insulation and strong adhesion of the battery cells. Gap fillers and adhesives that are specifically designed to address these challenges allows for efficient heat dissipation and robust cell-to-pack connections for superior battery performance and longevity.

Some of the benefits of using our gap fillers and adhesives for direct cell bonding are:

Reduced gap thickness: Our solutions can bond the battery cells with a much thinner gap than conventional gap fillers, which are typically used in modular designs. This reduces the amount of material needed and lowers the weight and cost of the battery.

Lower thermal resistance: Our products can provide adequate thermal conductivity for direct cell bonding. This is because the proximity of the battery cells to the heat sink has decreased, and the heat transfer is more efficient.

Improved performance and reliability: Our materials can provide excellent electrical insulation, structural adhesion and corrosion resistance for the battery cells. This enhances the performance and reliability of the battery and extends its lifespan.

Electric heavy-duty truck battery manufacturers can achieve direct cell bonding, reduce their batteries’ weight, cost and complexity, and improve performance and reliability when they use our line of CoolTherm materials, including:

CoolTherm® UR-2000 urethane gap filler is a two-component, high-strength gap filler for the thermal management of battery cells and packs.

is a two-component, high-strength gap filler for the thermal management of battery cells and packs. CoolTherm TC-2002 adhesive is a two-component adhesive system designed for use in structural bonding of battery cells and packs.

Motor potting

Another area where we can provide lightweighting solutions for electric heavy-duty trucks is with motor potting. Motor potting is the process of filling the gaps and voids in the electric motor with a resin to improve the thermal management, power and efficiency of the motor.

One of the benefits of motor potting is that it can enable more power output from smaller motors. This is because potting the motor windings can keep the motor cooler and allow it to run at higher speeds and currents. This means that electric heavy-duty truck manufacturers can use smaller motors that run at higher power output and save space and weight in their vehicles.

We offer innovative products for motor potting, such as:

CoolTherm® EP-3500 epoxy system is a two-component system for encapsulation of devices requiring a rigid, high thermal conductivity material with a low coefficient of thermal expansion. Provides high-temp stability with excellent electrical insulation.

is a two-component system for encapsulation of devices requiring a rigid, high thermal conductivity material with a low coefficient of thermal expansion. Provides high-temp stability with excellent electrical insulation. CoolTherm® EP-2000 encapsulant is a two-component, low-viscosity epoxy system designed for the encapsulation of devices with small-diameter or tightly-packed windings. It provides high-temperature stability combined with excellent electrical insulation.

By using these products, electric motor manufacturers can achieve a lower weight and higher performance all while increasing reliability.

To summarize, the evolution of battery design and motor potting techniques for heavy-duty trucks presents both opportunities and challenges for manufacturers. Direct cell bonding and motor potting are approaches that can significantly reduce weight, cost and complexity while enhancing the performance and reliability of electric heavy-duty trucks . However, these methods require precise thermal management, electrical insulation and adhesion strategies.

Our carefully engineered CoolTherm materials are designed to meet these needs. By leveraging these innovative solutions, electric heavy-duty truck manufacturers can confidently navigate the changing landscape, achieving lightweight, high-performance and reliable electric designs that meet the demands of the modern consumer.

Your partner in innovation

Lightweighting electric heavy-duty trucks is vital for the future of the EV industry. It can help improve the efficiency and increase the all-electric range of the vehicles, leading to increased adoption by operators considering a transition to EVs. By reducing the weight of the vehicle and the power systems such as batteries and electric motors can translate to a better experience for the operator and, ultimately, a step in the right direction for the decarbonization of the transportation industry.

Historically, we have enabled car manufacturers to make the body of the car as light as possible. And now, with the rise of electric vehicles , we have also developed solutions that will continue to enable lightweighting in the transition from ICE to EV.

With nearly a decade of EV expertise and expansion around the globe, we are ready to support our customers in their efforts to electrify new heavy-duty models. We transform complex engineering challenges into real-life applications through our passions, actions and attentiveness to the future we all share.

If you are an automotive OEM, heavy truck manufacturer or tier supplier, you can benefit from our line of lightweighting solutions. We are committed to supporting you throughout the entire design process, from the initial stages to finishing touches, whether your production is currently focused on ICE or electric heavy-duty trucks.

To learn more about our products and solutions, please contact us today.

