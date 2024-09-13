How linear motion technology is meeting the challenges of tomorrow

To meet the complex factory automation challenges of tomorrow, linear motion systems are evolving to become quicker, more economical, and more sustainable.

Kevin Straub

Bosch Rexroth

Linear motion components are central to the functioning of a host of machines and mechatronic systems. They enable reliable guidance, precise positioning, and advanced handling capabilities. Such features are key for a number of applications including machine tools, semiconductor manufacturing, and battery production and consumer goods, among others.

Applications such as these rely increasingly on factory automation, which is developing faster than ever before, and linear motion technology must keep pace if it is to meet future challenges in the best way possible. But what does this actually mean? The experts at Bosch Rexroth have identified three key areas of development for future-proof linear motion technology: Firstly, mechanical engineering and production companies should be able to implement a wide range of applications more quickly. Secondly, they should focus on efficient, low-maintenance products with a long service life. Finally, the organization should be focused on a high level of flexibility as the requirements for the Factory of the Future are consistently changing.

Digital engineering saves time and money

Digital transformation is a new and far-reaching development saving designers and manufacturers both time and money. In engineering, digital processes fundamentally simplify the design of linear motion technology products, reducing the time to market. For example, the digital design and configuration of linear robots in a seamlessly connected tool chain streamlines the process and prevents input errors through plausibility checks. By using a tool that guides users to products and configurations that best fit their design needs, they can be sure the products have the correct size and speed, and can be used in the intended environment. Bosch Rexroth has made this possible with the LinSelect sizing tool. The user simply enters a few parameters, including load size, orientation, speed, travel, accuracy requirement, the environment and duty cycle and the tool displays a list of results with clear product recommendations according to specified criteria.

After selection, the project can be visualized in 3D with the online configurator and all associated products can be purchased through the seamlessly connected online shop. Quality online support for complex industrial goods saves a great deal of time during day-to-day business. The selector for electromechanical cylinders demonstrates how application-specific solutions can be easily selected using a digital process. When dealing with small electronics, the solutions are drastically different compared to larger items, like automobiles, for assembly line testing. Narrowing the possible EMCs required for an application reduces the ancillary component choices and the overall solution complexity. The web-based tool covers the entire process, from selection and configuration to ordering. Direct dynamic feedback, plausibility checks and intuitive graphical user guidance make the system easier to operate and significantly increase transparency, time savings and user-friendliness in engineering.

The development work also focuses on software solutions that allow mechanical engineering companies and users to optimize commissioning and programming, two processes that are both time consuming and costly. An example is the Smart Function Kits, modular subsystems for pressing and joining, handling or dispensing. They feature a commissioning wizard which reduces the work involved by up to 80 percent by automatically matching the drive, module and motor parameters, thus eliminating input errors. Process creation is also carried out using the pre-installed operating software. Prepared function blocks are simply sequenced and parameterized visually via drag-and-drop – without the need for programming knowledge. Connecting to a higher-level control system can also be done quickly with the help of ready-made programming modules.

Better performance and profitability

Linear motion technology components and smart mechatronic solutions boost production when manufacturers concentrate on developing a high level of performance in a small space. For instance, long relubrication intervals can reduce operating costs and increase efficiency. Through continuous material research and product improvements, for example, Bosch Rexroth has been able to increase the service life of ball rail systems without relubrication up to 20,000 km. Ball-screw assemblies manage up to 200 million revolutions with factory lubrication, which in many cases equates to lifelong lubrication. Given the numerous linear motion technology components that can be found in virtually every machine in a factory, such components offer great potential for decreasing costs and maintenance time over the long term.

What’s more, in modern factory automation, a product is considered future-proof when it demonstrates flexibility and sustainability. Longer lubrication intervals not only reduce operating costs – they conserve resources too. Pneumatic actuators can be replaced by electromechanical cylinders which consume significantly less energy. Bosch Rexroth’s linear guides are designed so that the runner block and rail can be replaced independently of each other, saving money and materials. Linear motion holds the potential to drastically expand automation possibilities. By combining compact integrated measuring systems with linear motors for direct position detection, linear motion technology gives manufacturing lines the sensitivity of the human hand with the precision of robotics.

Linear motion technology has by no means reached the end of its development. There are opportunities for application in a host of different industries including battery, assembly, machine tools, warehouse automation, medical and aerospace. After all, the current challenges in factory automation are driving innovation and continuous improvements. Solutions which are geared to market requirements and implement new ideas in a way that is durable and easy to use are a real win – for mechanical engineering, users and climate protection.

