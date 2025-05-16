How much do engineers make? Our new 2025 Salary Survey

For the first time, our sister publication, Engineering.com, along with other engineering brands at our company (including this one), have produced a comprehensive salary survey that shines a light on what today’s engineers are really earning. Spanning disciplines from mechanical to aerospace and covering professionals in the U.S. and Canada, this inaugural study sets the stage for a better understanding of how the industry is evolving — and what engineers value most in their careers.

With data gathered from nearly 600 full-time engineers, this survey reveals more than just salary figures. It explores benefits preferences, vacation norms, job roles, and career trajectories, offering a detailed snapshot of the professional engineering landscape. It also raises important questions about workforce sustainability, with a significant portion of respondents nearing retirement age and relatively few early-career engineers represented.

What do engineers prioritize in compensation packages? How prevalent are bonuses and retirement contributions? What does the average career path look like in terms of discipline, job function, and level of responsibility? These are just a few of the insights emerging from this year’s results.

The full report offers data for engineers navigating career choices and for employers looking to attract and retain top technical talent. And best of all, it’s free to access. Simply register here for all the details.