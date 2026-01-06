How to Choose the Right Rotary Index Table for Your Application

Selecting the right rotary index table is one of the most critical decisions in automated system design. From ultra-light inertia loads to systems handling hundreds of thousands of kg·m², indexers are used to rotate, lift, and position mass with precision and repeatability.

Because no two applications are the same, choosing the wrong indexing solution can lead to poor accuracy, excessive wear, higher costs, and premature failure. Below are six key engineering factors you must evaluate when specifying a rotary index table for your next automation project, based on proven industry experience

1. Required Accuracy and Repeatability

Accuracy requirements vary widely by application.

Some systems perform well with ±0.25 in positioning

Others—such as inspection, medical, or precision assembly—require micron-level accuracy

Many applications fall somewhere in between

A common misconception is that an inaccurate indexer can be “fixed” by adding shot pins or wedge locks. In reality, these components:

Increase mechanical complexity

Add cycle time

Can reduce overall accuracy when paired with high-precision indexers

In real-world testing, Motion Index Drives’ servo rotary index tables have demonstrated positioning accuracies as high as 5–6 arc seconds, verified by customer measurements—not theoretical claims

Key takeaway: Select an indexer that meets accuracy requirements inherently—do not rely on secondary locking mechanisms.

2. Backlash and System Rigidity

Backlash becomes critical when starting and stopping rotating masses at high speeds.

In systems with gearboxes or low rigidity:

Rapid acceleration and deceleration create oscillation

Backlash is magnified the farther the load is from the center of rotation

Forces become difficult—or impossible—to calculate



Imagine a Ferris wheel:

Slow stops are manageable

Stopping it in milliseconds would destroy the structure

Cam-driven rotary index tables eliminate backlash entirely.

Their mechanical design provides:

Zero backlash

Exceptional rigidity

Controlled, repeatable motion—even at millisecond stop times

This same cam technology is also used in Precision Link Conveyors to achieve smooth, synchronized linear motion

3. Mass Moment of Inertia (The Most Important Factor)

Mass moment of inertia is the #1 sizing parameter for any rotary index table.

It is frequently overlooked—and it is the most common cause of system failure.

Many engineers mistakenly size indexers based on torque or load weight alone. Rotating mass is not the same as pushing mass. When inertia is ignored:

Components are undersized

Bearings, cams, and followers fail prematurely

Performance expectations are never met

Cam indexing manufacturers have engineered systems around inertia calculations for nearly 100 years, which is why cam indexers excel in high-inertia applications.

If you only calculate one thing, calculate mass moment of inertia.

Once inertia is known, speed, index time, and motor selection can be properly engineered

4. Acceleration and Deceleration Profiles

Index time alone does not tell the full story.

With servo-driven rotary index tables:

Acceleration can occur in tenths of a second

Every 0.1 second reduction dramatically increases torque demand

Faster acceleration equals exponentially higher forces

The same applies to deceleration:

Instant braking on rotating mass causes damage

Servo motors and index tables must decelerate in a controlled manner

This becomes especially critical for:

E-stop conditions

Light curtains and safety systems

High-inertia tooling plates

No motor manufacturer recommends instant braking on rotating mass. Proper deceleration profiles protect both the motor and the mechanical system

5. Operating Environment and Sealing

Environmental conditions can dramatically shorten indexer life if not addressed during design.

Harsh Environments Include:

Food & beverage wash-down chemicals

Foundry metallic dust

Abrasive or corrosive atmospheres

Solutions may require:

Nickel plating or stainless-steel construction

Labyrinth sealing systems

Chemically resistant seal coatings

Motion Index Drives has engineered stainless steel rotary index tables and Precision Link Conveyors specifically for wash-down and contaminated environments, ensuring long-term reliability under harsh conditions

6. Speed vs. Cost Optimization

Index speed is often the top customer request—but faster is not always better.

Even a small change in index time can:

Increase unit size

Multiply system cost

Increase wear and maintenance

Example:

45° index in 0.50 seconds vs 1.75 seconds

vs Same inertia load

Cost difference: up to 5× higher for the faster solution

In many cases, cycle time can be recovered elsewhere in the process:

Faster loading/unloading

Parallel operations

Optimized tooling

For extremely fast indexing under lower inertia loads, servo motors may be required due to their instantaneous peak torque—unlike standard AC motors, which require flux buildup time

Final Thoughts: Engineering Before Speed

Choosing the right rotary index table is not about selecting the fastest or most powerful solution, it’s about engineering the right solution for your application.

By evaluating:

Accuracy

Backlash

Mass moment of inertia

Acceleration and deceleration

Environment

Required speed

You can achieve:

Longer system life

Lower total cost of ownership

Reliable, repeatable automation performance

