How to Choose the Right Rotary Index Table for Your Application

Selecting the right rotary index table is one of the most critical decisions in automated system design. From ultra-light inertia loads to systems handling hundreds of thousands of kg·m², indexers are used to rotate, lift, and position mass with precision and repeatability.
Because no two applications are the same, choosing the wrong indexing solution can lead to poor accuracy, excessive wear, higher costs, and premature failure. Below are six key engineering factors you must evaluate when specifying a rotary index table for your next automation project, based on proven industry experience
1. Required Accuracy and Repeatability
Accuracy requirements vary widely by application.
- Some systems perform well with ±0.25 in positioning
- Others—such as inspection, medical, or precision assembly—require micron-level accuracy
- Many applications fall somewhere in between
A common misconception is that an inaccurate indexer can be “fixed” by adding shot pins or wedge locks. In reality, these components:
- Increase mechanical complexity
- Add cycle time
- Can reduce overall accuracy when paired with high-precision indexers
In real-world testing, Motion Index Drives’ servo rotary index tables have demonstrated positioning accuracies as high as 5–6 arc seconds, verified by customer measurements—not theoretical claims
Key takeaway: Select an indexer that meets accuracy requirements inherently—do not rely on secondary locking mechanisms.
2. Backlash and System Rigidity
Backlash becomes critical when starting and stopping rotating masses at high speeds.
In systems with gearboxes or low rigidity:
- Rapid acceleration and deceleration create oscillation
- Backlash is magnified the farther the load is from the center of rotation
- Forces become difficult—or impossible—to calculate
Imagine a Ferris wheel:
- Slow stops are manageable
- Stopping it in milliseconds would destroy the structure
Cam-driven rotary index tables eliminate backlash entirely.
Their mechanical design provides:
- Zero backlash
- Exceptional rigidity
- Controlled, repeatable motion—even at millisecond stop times
This same cam technology is also used in Precision Link Conveyors to achieve smooth, synchronized linear motion
3. Mass Moment of Inertia (The Most Important Factor)
Mass moment of inertia is the #1 sizing parameter for any rotary index table.
It is frequently overlooked—and it is the most common cause of system failure.
Many engineers mistakenly size indexers based on torque or load weight alone. Rotating mass is not the same as pushing mass. When inertia is ignored:
- Components are undersized
- Bearings, cams, and followers fail prematurely
- Performance expectations are never met
Cam indexing manufacturers have engineered systems around inertia calculations for nearly 100 years, which is why cam indexers excel in high-inertia applications.
If you only calculate one thing, calculate mass moment of inertia.
Once inertia is known, speed, index time, and motor selection can be properly engineered
4. Acceleration and Deceleration Profiles
Index time alone does not tell the full story.
With servo-driven rotary index tables:
- Acceleration can occur in tenths of a second
- Every 0.1 second reduction dramatically increases torque demand
- Faster acceleration equals exponentially higher forces
The same applies to deceleration:
- Instant braking on rotating mass causes damage
- Servo motors and index tables must decelerate in a controlled manner
This becomes especially critical for:
- E-stop conditions
- Light curtains and safety systems
- High-inertia tooling plates
No motor manufacturer recommends instant braking on rotating mass. Proper deceleration profiles protect both the motor and the mechanical system
5. Operating Environment and Sealing
Environmental conditions can dramatically shorten indexer life if not addressed during design.
Harsh Environments Include:
- Food & beverage wash-down chemicals
- Foundry metallic dust
- Abrasive or corrosive atmospheres
Solutions may require:
- Nickel plating or stainless-steel construction
- Labyrinth sealing systems
- Chemically resistant seal coatings
Motion Index Drives has engineered stainless steel rotary index tables and Precision Link Conveyors specifically for wash-down and contaminated environments, ensuring long-term reliability under harsh conditions
6. Speed vs. Cost Optimization
Index speed is often the top customer request—but faster is not always better.
Even a small change in index time can:
- Increase unit size
- Multiply system cost
- Increase wear and maintenance
Example:
- 45° index in 0.50 seconds vs 1.75 seconds
- Same inertia load
- Cost difference: up to 5× higher for the faster solution
In many cases, cycle time can be recovered elsewhere in the process:
- Faster loading/unloading
- Parallel operations
- Optimized tooling
For extremely fast indexing under lower inertia loads, servo motors may be required due to their instantaneous peak torque—unlike standard AC motors, which require flux buildup time
Final Thoughts: Engineering Before Speed
Choosing the right rotary index table is not about selecting the fastest or most powerful solution, it’s about engineering the right solution for your application.
By evaluating:
- Accuracy
- Backlash
- Mass moment of inertia
- Acceleration and deceleration
- Environment
- Required speed
You can achieve:
- Longer system life
- Lower total cost of ownership
- Reliable, repeatable automation performance
