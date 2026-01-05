Video: How to make an AAM vehicle fly

Design World recently spoke with MathWorks’ application engineering manager Paul Barnard about some of the key challenges for engineers designing software for Advanced Air Mobility Vehicles.

Perhaps the greatest barrier to commercialization is creating systems that are flexible enough to evolve with shifting vehicle architectures while still being rigorous enough to acquire airworthiness certification. In this interview, Barnard explains that AAM programs encounter myriad challenges, including unsettled business models, emerging certification standards, and limited historical data. These uncertainties require software that can adapt as vehicle configurations and mission profiles change.

The interview also explores the role of digital twins aligning simulation models with real-world flight data to handle system aging, improve accuracy, and support scalable analysis throughout development and certification.