How to Use Digital Twins and Virtual Reality to Explore and Deploy Robotic Solutions Rapidly

Robots and collaborative robots (cobots) are on the leading edge of factory automation technologies. Digital twins and virtual reality (VR) are on the leading edge of design and development tools. Combined, they can be leveraged to create an industrial metaverse that delivers higher productivity faster, even for small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Designers at SMEs can benefit from a simple and intuitive interface that combines a digital twin, a highly detailed virtual model of a physical object like a delta, linear, or multi-axis robot, and a 3-dimensional (3D) VR environment to enable direct execution and checking of the robot’s movement sequences.

Using these features supports fine-tuning and optimization of the automation system even without any physical hardware and enables rapid exploration of multiple solution possibilities.

This article first reviews the distinction between a mathematical, data-described digital twin and a visual digital twin (VR twin) and how both are needed to create the industrial metaverse. It then presents a robot control system and related software from igus that can be used to simulate a robot on a 3D interface (visual digital twin) without using any physical hardware, along with compatible delta, linear, and multi-axis robots that can be used to realize the optimized solution.

Digital twins and VR are complementary technologies using different visualization forms, interactions, and hardware. Digital twins are data-based models of physical objects, systems, or processes. They are designed to be used over the entire lifecycle of the item being modeled from initial conception to decommissioning and recycling.

VR is an immersive, visually based technology that also uses digital models. In a VR environment, it’s possible to simulate the relationships and interactions between objects, like a robot performing a task. So, while both technologies can be used for design and simulation, digital twin technology is focused on overall lifecycle considerations, and VR focuses on interactions between physical objects.

A metaverse combines digital twins and VR into a purpose-built virtual environment that supports real-time interactions between the digital objects and people. It’s often associated with gaming but is increasingly applied to business and industrial activities.

Welcome to the iguverse

Igus has developed the iguverse metaverse to support engineering interactions in industrial environments, such as developing and deploying robotic systems. The iguverse can be implemented through igus Robot Control (iRC) software. This free and license-free application enables users to control various types of robots, including delta robots, cobots (robot arms), and gantry robots.

It provides users with a 3D interface and over 100 sample programs. System requirements to implement iRC include a PC (minimum of an Intel i5 CPU) with Windows 10 or 11 (64- Bit) with 500 MB of free disk space and Ethernet or wireless networking connectivity.

The software’s core is a 3D digital twin of the robot being programmed. An example of this is a three-axis linear gantry robot like model DLE-DLE-RG-0001-AC-500-500-100 with a workspace of 500 x 500 x 100 mm or a two-axis xy actuator like model DLE-LG-0012-AC-800-500 with an 800 x 500 mm workspace (Figure 1). Designers can define movements with a few mouse clicks and use the 3D model to ensure the required movements are feasible, even before purchasing the robot.

In addition to the iRC software, the robot controller is a key element in the iguverse development environment. For example, the model IRC-LG12-02000 is for 48 V motors, has seven inputs and seven outputs, and has a 10 m cable for connecting to the robot. The IRC controllers include motor drive modules for various sizes of bipolar stepper motors and are available configurable or preconfigured. It also has several interfaces for system integration, including:

Programmable logic controller (PLC) interface for control via the digital inputs and outputs, especially for easy starting and stopping of programs via a PLC or pushbutton

Modbus TCP interface for control via a PLC or PC

Common Robotic Interface (CRI) Ethernet for control and configuration using a PLC or PC

Robot Operating System (ROS) interface for operating the robot using ROS

Interface for object detection cameras

Cloud interface for remotely monitoring the robot’s state

A variety of kinematics (basic motions) that define the controlled movement of the robot are supported in the iguverse. In addition to the preconfigured kinematics, up to three more kinematically independent axes can be configured in IRC. Preconfigured kinematics include:

2-axis and 3-axes delta robots

Gantry robots, 2 -axis (X and Y axis) 2-axis (Y and Z axis) 3-axis (X, Y, and Z axis)

Robot arms (cobots), 3-axis (axis 1, 2, 3) 3-axis (axis 2, 3, 4) 4-axis (axis 1, 2, 3, 4) 4-axis (axis 2, 3, 4, 5) 5-axis (axis 1 to 5) 6-axis (axis 1 to 6)

4-axis SCARA robot

Igus robots and the IRC are designed to support low-cost automation. That would not be possible without an easy-to-use programming interface. A 3-button mouse or a gamepad can move and position a robot in the iguverse. With the IRC software, a user can freely move all axes of the digital twin in the 3D interface. A teach-in function supports the development of robot control software, even without a physical robot being connected.

To implement teach-in, the user manually moves the virtual robot to the required position and defines how it moves there. The process is repeated until the complete motion profile has been created. The tool center in the IRC software allows users to add matching end effectors, like grippers, easily and automatically adjusts the tool center point on the robot. In addition, a connection to a higher-level industrial control system can be added.

The process begins by activating the robot using the “connect,” “reset,” and “enable” buttons as needed in the interface. The status LED on the IRC should become green, and the status should indicate “No Error.” The motion profile can now be entered using the “Jogging” tab (Figure 2).

Gantry robots

Gantry robots, like those included in the preceding examples of the iguverse, consist of two base X-axes, a Y-axis, and an optional Z-axis. The Y-axis is attached to the two parallel X-axes and moves back and forth in two-dimensional space. The optional Z-axis supports a third dimension of movement.

Gantry robots from igus have self-lubricating plastic liners that slide and roll smoother and quieter than traditional ball-bearing-based designs. The new design is lighter weight, corrosion-resistant, and maintenance-free, which are important qualities for SMEs. Also crucial for SMEs, these robots cost up to 40% less than traditional gantry robots, providing a quicker return on investment (ROI).

These robots are suited for two classes of applications: low speeds with high loads or high speeds with low loads. Representative applications include packaging, pick and place, labeling, material handling, and assembly operations.

They are offered in a range of sizes. Available accessories include couplings, end effectors, and motor flanges. Examples of medium-sized gantry robots include:

DLE-FG-0006-AC-650-650 is a two-dimensional flat gantry with a 650 x 650 mm workspace. This robot can handle payloads up to 8 kg and has a dynamic rate of up to 20 picks per minute.

DLE-RG-0012-AC-800-800-500 is a three-dimensional gantry with an 800 x 800 x 500 mm workspace. It can handle payloads up to 10 kg with a dynamic rate of up to 20 picks per minute.

Palletizing products for shipment is an everyday activity in manufacturing and logistics operations. The newest and largest member of the iguverse is the XXL large gantry robot with a working space of 2,000 x 2,000 x 1,500 mm, well-suited for palletizing applications up to 10 kg. Custom designs with working spaces up to 6,000 x 6,000 x 1,500 mm are available.

These gantry robots can pick parts weighing up to 10 kg, transport them at a speed of up to 500 mm/s, and place them on a pallet with a repeatability of 0.8 mm (Figure 3). The igus palletizing robot solution costs up to 60% less than comparable systems.

Delta robots

Like gantry robots, delta robots are available with two or three axes. Delta robots have a dome-shaped work envelope mounted above the workspace. They have exceptionally high speeds and are often used for material handling and parts placement. Examples of igus’ delta robots include:

RBTX-IGUS-0047 is a three-axis design with a workspace diameter of 660 mm. It has an accuracy of ±0.5 mm, a maximum payload of 5 kg, a maximum speed of 0.7 m/s, and can perform up to 30 picks per minute. (Figure 4).

RBTX-IGUS-0059 is a 2-axis design with a workspace diameter of 700 mm. It also has an accuracy of ±0.5 mm. Its maximum payload is 5 kg, its maximum speed is 2 m/s, and it can perform up to 50 picks per minute.

Articulated arm cobots

The iguverse also supports articulated arm cobots. Cobots can have from two to 10 or more axes, also called degrees of freedom (DOF). They generally have large work envelopes and can perform complex tasks in collaboration with a person. Igus model REBEL-6DOF-02 has 6 DOF and model REBEL-4DOF-02 has 4 DOF. Both have an accuracy of ±1 mm, a nominal working range of 400 mm and can perform a minimum of 7 picks per minute with a linear speed of 200 mm/s.

The 6 DOF model has a maximum payload of 2 kg and a maximum reach of 664 mm. The 4 DOF model has a maximum payload of 3 kg and a maximum reach of 495 mm (Figure 5).

The iguverse immersive industrial metaverse combines digital twins and VR to provide tools that enable rapid development and deployment of robotic solutions. It’s free, license-free, and designed to run locally on a PC without a cloud connection. It can be used to develop and test robotic solutions without a robot being present.

It supports a wide range of kinematics in delta robots, gantry robots, robot arms (cobots), and SCARA robots. The IRC includes an array of interfaces to support automation and operational needs, including PLC interface, Modbus TCP/IP, CRI Ethernet, ROS interface, an interface for object detection cameras, and a Cloud interface. The iguverse, the iRC, and related robots from igus have been optimized to support the low-cost automation needs of SMEs

