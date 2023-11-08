HP partners with Sandvik, GKN Additive, and Elnik

HP recently announced multiple partnerships to advance 3D printing possibilities. They are currently at Formnext in Hall 12.1, booth D41 for attendees to learn about how the teams are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with additive manufacturing. The following is a summary of what to expect.

HP and Sandvik collaborate on advanced materials

HP also announced a strategic collaboration with Sandvik to pioneer a new era of advanced materials for 3D printing. This strategic collaboration introduces cutting-edge materials like superalloys and high-performing, competitively priced 316L, amplifying the potential of HP’s Metal Jet technology and ushering in innovative applications across various industries. This collaboration also expands the already existing and successful collaboration to develop the foundational HP Metal Jet 17-4PH stainless steel powder.

Sandvik and HP, working in tandem with industry leaders Parmatech and Endeavor 3D, are pioneering the development of cutting-edge materials. Customers benefit by combining HP’s process expertise with Sandvik’s materials expertise to jointly develop materials meeting customer specifications and requirements. Furthermore, customers can purchase powders directly from Sandvik and access HP’s Professional Services to establish a development program for their specific needs.

Sandvik will be at Hall 11.0, Booth D24 at Formnext.

HP and GKN Additive partner on material innovation and customized tooling

HP and GKN Additive are embarking on an exciting journey to broaden the horizons of additive manufacturing. This collaboration encompasses the introductory qualification of a diverse range of materials for HP’s Metal Jet S100 customers, including ten different steel grades such as M2 tool steel and a dual-phase steel (Free Sintering Low Alloy).

A strategic area of focus of this collaboration is advancing GKN’s efforts to combine HP’s Metal Jet S100 technology with unique material offerings to take tooling to the next level with a precision-focused approach tailored to address unique customer challenges. The aim is to accelerate innovations in the tooling industry to achieve enhanced productivity and unrivaled quality without the need for traditional machining.

Examples of such innovations include:

No Machining: Develop near-net shaped tools, significantly reducing material waste and production time.

Develop near-net shaped tools, significantly reducing material waste and production time. Wire/Sink Erosion: Final contour of tools is achieved through wire/sink erosion, ensuring precision and efficiency.

Final contour of tools is achieved through wire/sink erosion, ensuring precision and efficiency. HIP (Hot Isostatic Pressing): Enhance the density and integrity of 3D-printed components, optimizing their performance.

Enhance the density and integrity of 3D-printed components, optimizing their performance. Plasma Nitriding: Surface treatment to improve wear resistance and durability.

Surface treatment to improve wear resistance and durability. PVD-Coating (Physical Vapor Deposition): Provide tools with enhanced surface properties.

GKN Additive and HP’s collaboration will continue expanding material availability and advancements for the tooling industry by combining GKN’s material and production expertise with HP’s process knowledge to accelerate qualification work. Customers can purchase powders directly from GKN and access HP’s Professional Services to establish a development program for their specific needs.

The collaboration between HP and GKN Additive is a testament to the shared vision of pushing the boundaries of what is possible in additive manufacturing. By bringing together advanced materials and innovative tooling solutions, they are set to unlock new realms of productivity and quality.

HP and Elnik team up to accelerate Metal Jet applications

HP and Elnik’s sister business DSH Technologiesare set to accelerate the capabilities of HP’s commercial S100 Metal Jet Solution, providing customers with unprecedented sintering expertise and capabilities. HP has engaged Elnik Systems to develop a furnace configuration dedicated to processing metal additive manufactured parts, which are the cornerstone of their Metal Jet system development.

Elnik Systems, a seasoned veteran in the debind and sinter furnace industry, has decided to collaborate with the HP team to help drive adoption of the Metal Additive part-making technology. They have modified their standard metal injection molding debind and sinter furnace to accommodate the requirements that the BinderJet part-making technology demands.

Elnik’s sister business, DSH Technologies, LLC, has also joined in the collaborative effort to provide technical processing knowledge sharing and expertise to help part producers with a go-to-market strategy based on technical awareness and production scale capabilities.

HP

hp.com

Sandvik

metalpowder.sandvik

GKN Additive

gknadditive.com

Elnik

elnik.com