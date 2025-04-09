HP showcases additive manufacturing updates at RAPID + TCT 2025

HP debuts halogen-free PA 12 FR and showcases AI Text to 3D at booth 2301 for custom design.

At RAPID + TCT 2025, HP presented new developments in polymer and metal 3D printing, along with partnerships focused on advancing additive manufacturing applications in the automotive sector.

HP introduced new solutions designed to improve accessibility to additive manufacturing technologies, with a focus on cost reduction, scalable production, and broader application. These developments support efforts to scale AM and address common challenges in its adoption across industries.

Blazin Rodz and HP apply additive manufacturing in automotive production

Blazin Rodz, in collaboration with HP additive manufacturing solutions, is using HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology to develop customized automotive components that demonstrate the functional potential of additive manufacturing in vehicle design and performance.

Recognized as SEMA 2024’s Best Engineered Vehicle of the Year, the build features over 75 functional parts produced using HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology, including one generated with HP’s AI-powered Text to 3D tool. The project highlights the design flexibility and structural reliability of MJF for automotive applications. By leveraging the speed and material efficiency of additive manufacturing, Blazin Rodz addressed several limitations of traditional fabrication methods while enabling a high level of component customization.

Using HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology, Blazin Rodz demonstrates advancements in design flexibility, production efficiency, and small-batch manufacturing for automotive applications. The collaboration supports both custom builds and low-volume runs with accurate, adaptable fabrication. The final vehicle includes parts produced via MJF that meet performance, durability, and surface quality specifications.

Attendees can view the custom vehicle at HP’s booth [2301] and learn how 3D printing is being applied in modern automotive manufacturing.

Eaton introduces circuit protector lock-on device, leveraging additive manufacturing for cost-effective production

Eaton has launched the circuit protector lock-on device, designed for compact circuit protector disconnect switches up to 60 amps. This locking device ensures critical circuits, such as fire alarm systems, remain securely in the “on” position.

To produce this custom safety solution efficiently, Eaton’s Bussmann Division leveraged HP’s MultiJet Fusion technology and Nylon PA12 material, creating 300 high-quality units in less than two weeks while avoiding the high costs of traditional manufacturing.

HP announces availability of halogen-free flame-retardant 3D printing material, HP 3D High Reusability (HR) PA 12 FR, enabled by Evonik

In collaboration with Evonik, HP AM Solutions has announced the availability of a halogen-free flame-retardant material designed for advanced 3D printing applications. By offering 60% reusability (10% higher reusability improvement in just a couple months), HP 3D HR PA 12 FR becomes the clear alternative in AM market for highly disruptive cost per part and improved sustainability. Passing UL94 V0 at 2.5mm thickness, this new material meets stringent safety and flammability standards without sacrificing durability or surface aesthetics.

HP AM Solutions has already implemented this increased reusability, resulting in a 20% reduction in TCO and a 10% drop in carbon emissions, reinforcing its commitment to cost efficiency and eco-friendly manufacturing. This development reflects HP’s ongoing efforts to advance additive manufacturing technologies while addressing increased industry interest in environmentally friendly, high-strength materials. The HP 3D HR PA 12 FR, enabled by Evonik, offers improved flammability resistance, mechanical strength, and surface quality, along with added cost and environmental benefits.

This innovative material is also now available via Endeavor3D, a leading provider of advanced additive manufacturing solutions.

See HP’s AI-powered text-to-3D application in use

Visit the HP booth [2301] to see a demonstration of the HP AI Text to 3D Solution. This tool converts text prompts into 3D-printable files, making it easier for users without engineering backgrounds to create and modify designs. The Hybrid AI feature allows for cosmetic customization of CAD files using AI-generated elements. This demonstration highlights new applications of AI in additive manufacturing.

First personalized 3D printed prosthetic socket for VA Puget Sound veteran

VA Puget Sound has partnered with HP Inc., Red Duke Strategies, and Radii Devices to revolutionize prosthetic care for veterans using advanced 3D printing technology. HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions’ expertise in 3D printing was crucial in finishing the prosthetic socket, enhancing its durability and aesthetics through specialized dye and vapor smoothing processes. This collaboration has resulted in a prosthetic solution, offering veterans a balance of comfort, function, and personalization.

INDO-MIM and HP expand collaboration following successful adoption of the HP Metal Jet S100 platform

INDO-MIM Limited and HP are strengthening their partnership following positive initial results from the first year of Metal Jet S100 adoption. As a next step, INDO-MIM plans to expand its metal binder jetting (MBJ) applications by utilizing the HP platform alongside its in-house powder development capabilities. To accommodate this expansion, the company will add five more HP Metal Jet S100 printers to its facilities.

INDO-MIM first implemented three Metal Jet S100 units in early 2024 and has since rapidly developed a diverse range of applications for both internal tooling and a broad spectrum of OEMs across multiple industries.

