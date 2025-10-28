HydroWhirl Poseidon offers 360° corrosion-resistant option for tank cleaning

For processes that need efficient tank washing, BETE’s HydroWhirl Poseidon provides a practical option for cleaning tanks that contain harsh chemicals or difficult residues. The slow-spinning tank cleaning nozzle delivers full 360° coverage with extended contact time on surfaces, making it suitable for corrosive chemical environments, processing tanks, food and beverage applications, and IBC totes.

The HydroWhirl Poseidon’s bearing-free design delivers a slow, deliberate spray that provides a more effective washdown than conventional rotating designs. Crafted from PFTE, the HydroWhirl is 100% corrosion-resistant and offers the lowest friction coefficient of any material, enabling faster cleaning with less water compared to static spray options. The material construction is also FDA-compliant and is suitable for use in Clean-In-Place and food-safe applications. Available in threaded or hygienic clip-on connections, the HydroWhirl Poseidon is an easy-to-install solution for tank cleaning in medium to large tanks.

The HydroWhirl Poseidon and other BETE nozzles are available for purchase on EXAIR.com. The range includes hydraulic and air atomizing nozzles designed to improve the efficiency and reliability of industrial spray applications. Prices start at $354.89.

https://exair.co/58-hwppr