HYSON refreshes its brand with new logo and more

Hyson Metal Forming Solutions, a business of Barnes, is announcing a refresh of its brand. This refresh includes an updated logo and visual branding to support Hyson’s mission to focus on innovation that creates value for the customer through a passionate and empowered team. As such, Hyson is now Hyson, with modern, brighter concepts that capture the brand’s essence while paying homage to its legacy. The new brand identity is designed to capture Hyson and its customers’ enthusiasm, passion, and determination.

“The brand refresh honors the history of Hyson while demonstrating our engineering capabilities,” said Teresa Bair, Hyson general manager. “Our customer-centric culture creates innovative solutions for customer problems. The investment in our updated brand provides a more modern and accurate visual identity for Hyson.”

Hyson’s website has been updated to match the brand’s new aesthetic and improve the user experience. The new site features upgraded navigation and search capabilities and an enhanced homepage for quick navigation of popular topics. Visit the upgraded website at www.HysonSolutions.com.