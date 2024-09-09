icotek Corp names Joshua Hall as new COO

icotek announces the appointment of Joshua Hall as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of icotek Corp.

Joshua Hall brings years of sales and management experience from the industry. Hall previously worked at renowned companies such as HARTING, PR Electronics, and most recently Hilscher North America.

„With his extensive expertise, he will play a crucial role in the further development and growth of icotek USA.“, said Philipp Ehmann, CEO of icotek.

icotek, a maker of smart cable management systems, has been developing high-quality innovative solutions since 1995. icotek’s split cable glands and EMC solutions suit today’s mechanical engineering and plant construction industries.

