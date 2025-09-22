icotek expands IMAS-CONNECT with AT-HA cable grommet

icotek has added the AT-HA grommet to its IMAS-CONNECT adapter system. The AT-HA allows 3A and 4A plug inserts to be integrated directly into an adapter cable entry without requiring an additional cut-out.
The AT-HA cable gland is built on the icotek KT cable grommet “large” and features a polyamide body. It is compatible with all icotek KT-based cable entry systems and comes ready for use with a pre-assembled locking element. When used with the 3A and 4A insert sets and connector housings for M20 or M25 with cable glands, it offers a compact option for various industrial applications.
Advantages for users
- Connector integrated into the cable entry frame reduces space use
- Can be used with existing frame solutions
- No additional cut-outs required
- Simple assembly process
- Compatible with multiple industrial plug insert manufacturers
Technical characteristics
- Protection class: IP65 when plugged in, IP54 with optional protective cover
- Plug housing with cable gland:
- M20 for cable diameters from 6 to 12 mm
- M25 for cable diameters from 13 to 18 mm
- Flame class: UL 94 V-0, self-extinguishing
- Temperature: -40 °C to +100 °C (static)
- Halogen free, silicone free
- Material
- Grommet: elastomer
- Body: polyamide
The AT-HA grommet from icotek provides flexible connection options, reduces space requirements in control cabinets, and supports safe, compliant integration.
For more information, visit icotek.com.
