icotek expands IMAS-CONNECT with AT-HA cable grommet

icotek has added the AT-HA grommet to its IMAS-CONNECT adapter system. The AT-HA allows 3A and 4A plug inserts to be integrated directly into an adapter cable entry without requiring an additional cut-out.

The AT-HA cable gland is built on the icotek KT cable grommet “large” and features a polyamide body. It is compatible with all icotek KT-based cable entry systems and comes ready for use with a pre-assembled locking element. When used with the 3A and 4A insert sets and connector housings for M20 or M25 with cable glands, it offers a compact option for various industrial applications.

Advantages for users

Connector integrated into the cable entry frame reduces space use

Can be used with existing frame solutions

No additional cut-outs required

Simple assembly process

Compatible with multiple industrial plug insert manufacturers

Technical characteristics

Protection class: IP65 when plugged in, IP54 with optional protective cover

Plug housing with cable gland: M20 for cable diameters from 6 to 12 mm M25 for cable diameters from 13 to 18 mm

Flame class: UL 94 V-0, self-extinguishing

Temperature: -40 °C to +100 °C (static)

Halogen free, silicone free

Material Grommet: elastomer Body: polyamide



The AT-HA grommet from icotek provides flexible connection options, reduces space requirements in control cabinets, and supports safe, compliant integration.

For more information, visit icotek.com.