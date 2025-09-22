Design World

icotek expands IMAS-CONNECT with AT-HA cable grommet

By |

icotek has added the AT-HA grommet to its IMAS-CONNECT adapter system. The AT-HA allows 3A and 4A plug inserts to be integrated directly into an adapter cable entry without requiring an additional cut-out.

The AT-HA cable gland is built on the icotek KT cable grommet “large” and features a polyamide body. It is compatible with all icotek KT-based cable entry systems and comes ready for use with a pre-assembled locking element. When used with the 3A and 4A insert sets and connector housings for M20 or M25 with cable glands, it offers a compact option for various industrial applications.

Advantages for users

  • Connector integrated into the cable entry frame reduces space use
  • Can be used with existing frame solutions
  • No additional cut-outs required
  • Simple assembly process
  • Compatible with multiple industrial plug insert manufacturers

Technical characteristics

  • Protection class: IP65 when plugged in, IP54 with optional protective cover
  • Plug housing with cable gland:
    • M20 for cable diameters from 6 to 12 mm
    • M25 for cable diameters from 13 to 18 mm
  • Flame class: UL 94 V-0, self-extinguishing
  • Temperature: -40 °C to +100 °C (static)
  • Halogen free, silicone free
  • Material
    • Grommet: elastomer
    • Body: polyamide

The AT-HA grommet from icotek provides flexible connection options, reduces space requirements in control cabinets, and supports safe, compliant integration.

For more information, visit icotek.com.

Filed Under: CONNECTIVITY • fieldbuses • networks • gateways, Connector Tips
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World