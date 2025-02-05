icotek introduces Modular Interface System

The new Modular Interface System (MIS) from icotek is a solution for connecting cable management and industrial connectors. The system combines a split cable entry with the option of integrating 3A or 4A connectors directly into the frame. Suitable for this are 3A and 4A inserts from icotek and many other manufacturers.

The cable entry enables the entry, sealing and strain relief of cables with and without connectors, with cable diameters from 1 to 15 mm, in accordance with DIN EN 62444. 3A or 4A industrial connectors are plugged directly onto the frame.

The complete system consists of a frame with add-on housing for the socket insert, a cover, two screws and a locking element. The set also includes the counterpart, a housing for 3A/4A pin insert and a cable gland (M20 for 6-12 mm or M25 for 13-18 mm).

The frame is CE compliant and compatible with numerous manufacturers, including Harting, Ilme, Phoenix Contact, TE Connectivity, Weidmüller, Lapp, Amphenol, Molex and RS Pro.

Advantages:

Space saving: The combination of industrial connectors and cable entry avoids additional cut-outs, saving space.

High protection rating: Protection rating IP65 is achieved thanks to the injected seal on the back. The IP65 degree of protection is maintained even when using double grommets. IP54 is achieved with the protective cover available as an accessory.

Simple installation: The cable grommets are automatically fixed in the frame. Once fully assembled, the cover is screwed on and the plug is locked into place with a clip.

Flexibility: Compatible with a wide range of manufacturers and suitable for various industrial applications.

Technical details:

Cable diameters: 1 – 15 mm

Cable glands: M20 (6 – 12 mm), M25 (13 – 18 mm)

Industrial connector sizes: 3A, 4A

Protection classes: IP65, optional IP54

Standards: UL Type 12, DIN EN 62444

Accessories:

Unused connectors can be covered with an optional protective cover to ensure IP54 protection.

The MIS is the perfect choice for applications where cable management and plug connections need to be integrated seamlessly and in a space-saving manner. The combination of functionality, protection and flexibility makes it a unique solution on the market.

For more information, visit icotek.com.

Source: icotek