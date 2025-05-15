Design World

icotek launches flexible, space-saving cable gland series

icotek has introduced a new series of cable glands designed to offer flexibility, efficiency, and space-saving benefits. The conical structure allows cables of different diameters to be routed through a single standard cut-out.

KEL-DPFR 16|3

Maximum flexibility and easy installation

The conical sealing membranes are designed to accommodate cable diameters from 3 to 28 mm. They allow for secure fastening of various cable sizes and enable angled routing of rigid cables without damaging the membrane. Installation is tool-free, using four screws.

High tightness and versatility

With a protection rating of up to IP65/IP66, the cable glands offer resistance to dust, dirt, and moisture. They are suitable for use in mechanical and plant engineering, automation technology, and control cabinets. Compatibility with standardized cut-outs supports integration into existing systems and can help reduce storage requirements.

Product benefits at a glance:

  • Maximum flexibility in cable routing
  • Simple, quick and tool-free installation
  • Space-saving design
  • Large clamping range (3 – 28 mm)
  • Angled routing of rigid cables without damaging the membrane
  • Two sizes with a total of seven configurations
  • Only four screws required for the installation
  • Low storage costs

Features:

  • Protection class IP65/IP66 certified according to DIN EN 60529:2000-09
  • Suitable for standard cut-outs
  • Conical shape for flexible cable entry
  • One-piece design for easy handling

With this new product, icotek provides a future-orientated solution for all applications where flexibility, efficiency and reliability are required.

For more information, visit icotek.com.

