icotek launches flexible, space-saving cable gland series

icotek has introduced a new series of cable glands designed to offer flexibility, efficiency, and space-saving benefits. The conical structure allows cables of different diameters to be routed through a single standard cut-out.

Maximum flexibility and easy installation

The conical sealing membranes are designed to accommodate cable diameters from 3 to 28 mm. They allow for secure fastening of various cable sizes and enable angled routing of rigid cables without damaging the membrane. Installation is tool-free, using four screws.

High tightness and versatility

With a protection rating of up to IP65/IP66, the cable glands offer resistance to dust, dirt, and moisture. They are suitable for use in mechanical and plant engineering, automation technology, and control cabinets. Compatibility with standardized cut-outs supports integration into existing systems and can help reduce storage requirements.

Product benefits at a glance:

Maximum flexibility in cable routing

Simple, quick and tool-free installation

Space-saving design

Large clamping range (3 – 28 mm)

Angled routing of rigid cables without damaging the membrane

Two sizes with a total of seven configurations

Only four screws required for the installation

Low storage costs

Features:

Protection class IP65/IP66 certified according to DIN EN 60529:2000-09

Suitable for standard cut-outs

Conical shape for flexible cable entry

One-piece design for easy handling

With this new product, icotek provides a future-orientated solution for all applications where flexibility, efficiency and reliability are required.

For more information, visit icotek.com.