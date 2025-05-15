icotek launches flexible, space-saving cable gland series

icotek has introduced a new series of cable glands designed to offer flexibility, efficiency, and space-saving benefits. The conical structure allows cables of different diameters to be routed through a single standard cut-out.
Maximum flexibility and easy installation
The conical sealing membranes are designed to accommodate cable diameters from 3 to 28 mm. They allow for secure fastening of various cable sizes and enable angled routing of rigid cables without damaging the membrane. Installation is tool-free, using four screws.
High tightness and versatility
With a protection rating of up to IP65/IP66, the cable glands offer resistance to dust, dirt, and moisture. They are suitable for use in mechanical and plant engineering, automation technology, and control cabinets. Compatibility with standardized cut-outs supports integration into existing systems and can help reduce storage requirements.
Product benefits at a glance:
- Maximum flexibility in cable routing
- Simple, quick and tool-free installation
- Space-saving design
- Large clamping range (3 – 28 mm)
- Angled routing of rigid cables without damaging the membrane
- Two sizes with a total of seven configurations
- Only four screws required for the installation
- Low storage costs
Features:
- Protection class IP65/IP66 certified according to DIN EN 60529:2000-09
- Suitable for standard cut-outs
- Conical shape for flexible cable entry
- One-piece design for easy handling
With this new product, icotek provides a future-orientated solution for all applications where flexibility, efficiency and reliability are required.
For more information, visit icotek.com.
