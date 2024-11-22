icotek presents modular stackable cable clamp

The modular stackable cable clamp MSMC is a flexible fastening system for cables, pipes and cylindrical components with a cable diameter of 10 to 55 mm. Thanks to its modular design, it enables a simple and quick expansion by connecting or stacking several clamps.
Main advantages:
- Expandable system: The stacking or connecting principle allows several clamps to be combined. The CMC30 connector can also be used to connect clamps with different clamping areas of the same size.
- High corrosion protection: The clamps and the screws, made of zinc/nickel passivated material, offer a high level of protection against corrosion.
- Torsion and tensile force absorption: Longitudinal and cross ribs on the support surface ensure high stability and reduce torsion.
- Flexible screwing point: A slotted hole as a central screwing point enables flexible fastening options on different surfaces.
Structure and sets:
The clamp consists of an upper and lower part as well as hexagon screws. The connector allows several clamps to be connected in a row. To increase stability and torsion resistance, two long screws can be used for fastening.
Set options:
- Set A: For connecting and stacking. Contains upper and lower parts, a connector, two short and two long hexagon screws.
- Set B: For connecting together. Contains upper and lower parts, a connector and two short hexagon screws.
Optional fastening:
The MSMC cable clamp can be combined with a sliding nut to attach it to the C-rail, which offers additional flexibility.
This modular cable clamp is ideal for applications where high strain relief, anti-twisting protection and the fastening of large cable diameters up to 55 mm are required.
The MSMC has numerous certifications and properties, such as: EN 45545-2 HL3, EN61373, REACH, RoHS and IK07.
Samples can be obtained directly from the manufacturer.
For more information, visit icotek.com/en-us/products/strain-relief/msmc.
