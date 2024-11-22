icotek presents modular stackable cable clamp

The modular stackable cable clamp MSMC is a flexible fastening system for cables, pipes and cylindrical components with a cable diameter of 10 to 55 mm. Thanks to its modular design, it enables a simple and quick expansion by connecting or stacking several clamps.

Main advantages:

Expandable system: The stacking or connecting principle allows several clamps to be combined. The CMC30 connector can also be used to connect clamps with different clamping areas of the same size.

High corrosion protection: The clamps and the screws, made of zinc/nickel passivated material, offer a high level of protection against corrosion.

Torsion and tensile force absorption: Longitudinal and cross ribs on the support surface ensure high stability and reduce torsion.

Flexible screwing point: A slotted hole as a central screwing point enables flexible fastening options on different surfaces.

Structure and sets:

The clamp consists of an upper and lower part as well as hexagon screws. The connector allows several clamps to be connected in a row. To increase stability and torsion resistance, two long screws can be used for fastening.

Set options:

Set A: For connecting and stacking. Contains upper and lower parts, a connector, two short and two long hexagon screws.

Set B: For connecting together. Contains upper and lower parts, a connector and two short hexagon screws.

Optional fastening:

The MSMC cable clamp can be combined with a sliding nut to attach it to the C-rail, which offers additional flexibility.

This modular cable clamp is ideal for applications where high strain relief, anti-twisting protection and the fastening of large cable diameters up to 55 mm are required.

The MSMC has numerous certifications and properties, such as: EN 45545-2 HL3, EN61373, REACH, RoHS and IK07.

Samples can be obtained directly from the manufacturer.

For more information, visit icotek.com/en-us/products/strain-relief/msmc.