Icotek‘s slotted U-shaped cable grommet for frameless installation up to IP54

The new UT grommets from icotek are an innovative solution for the simple and efficient routing of cables into housings with and without plugs. The grommet is U-shaped with slots on one side that allow individual cable with a variable clamping range of 2 mm to be routed safely and tool-less. The diameter range is from 4 to 11 mm.

The UT grommet is suitable for installation on the bottom part of the housing and is mounted around the cable. The fitted grommet is routed into the recommended opening, and the housing cover is attached. By screwing the cover on, the required pressure is exerted on the UT grommet, which enables sealing up to IP54. The grommet is routed into the lower part of the housing without a frame or tools. The wall thickness of the housing can be 1 to 4 mm.

The UT grommet is made of icotek’s well-known elastomer and offers high UV resistance, as well as freedom from silicone, and halogen and a fire class of UL 94 V-0. It is suitable for a temperature range of -40° C to 100° C.

For more information and sample requests, visit www.icotek.com