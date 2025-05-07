IDEC 4.3-in. HMI delivers a technologically advanced display

IDEC Corporation has expanded its operator interface (OI) family with its new HG1J Series touchscreen. This device uses the latest innovations to provide vivid visualizations and responsive multi-touch operation, all in an extremely compact form factor so the technology can be used in more applications than ever before. The HG1J Series is the successor of the HG1G Series HMIs, and it provides an upgrade path for existing installations.

Compact and durable HMI display

The HMI’s projected capacitive touch panel (PCAP) advanced technology—like what is used for smartphones and tablets—saves space and improves performance. Besides being water- and scratch-resistant, PCAP is very responsive, and it resists false signals when dirt or water droplets are present on the HMI face. Fewer touchscreen layers and better light transmission ratings mean less backlight power is needed, and the display provides an industry-leading 500 cd/m² brightness level featuring 16 million colors and a 480×272 display resolution. In addition to being multi-touch, users can interact with the touchscreen while using thin gloves. The front bezel carries no branding, of interest to many OEM suppliers.

Engineered for any environment

The glass-top design is wear-resistant even in harsh environments, and it delivers a long life with a 50,000-hour-rated backlight, making these units low maintenance. The battery-free design uses a hyper-capacitor to maintain clock time for 20 days, while magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) provides non-volatile storage for programs, retentive registers, and log data. With a rated input voltage ranging from 12 to 24V DC and push-in wiring connectors that simplify installation, the HG1J is ideal for industrial, vehicle, and solar-powered applications. Ratings for extreme temperatures from -20 to 55˚C, IP66 and IP67 for wash-down areas, IP66F and IP67F for oil resistance, UL61010, UL Type 4X/13, and Class I Div 2 make the HG1J HMI suitable for a wide range of applications and locations.

Intuitive software

HMI configuration is accessed through IDEC’s standard WindOI-NV4 software, which is easy-to-use and intuitive, with a drag-and-drop interface and extensive image library. Projects can automatically be converted from one HMI size to another within seconds. Script programming, multilingual capabilities, security, trend charts, data logs, alarm logs, and other functions and features are supported by the HMI.

Connectivity and IIoT

Two USB-A ports support flash drives for data logging, recipes, and program transfer—along with dongles for speakers, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The embedded Ethernet port provides users with easy access for remote maintenance and communication, and the Modbus TCP/IP, BACnet IP, EtherNet/IP, and MQTT protocols are supported for connecting with other intelligent devices. The built-in RS232C and RS422/485 serial communication ports support Modbus RTU and allow the HG1J to communicate with other serial PLCs or devices, like barcode readers or temperature controllers. A main HG1J can operate up to 15 other IDEC HMI devices over the serial port using OI Link communication, which simplifies wiring and reduces communication loading. The HG1J supports the use of up to four protocols simultaneously.

Many communication options are available for users to create automation and IIoT solutions incorporating multiple industrial protocols, the FTP protocol, remote monitoring and control, email/text messaging, Twitter/X, iOS and Android apps, and custom web pages.

An adept HMI operator interface solution

The IDEC HG1J HMI packages modern technologies into a conveniently compact display size and form factor, making it the best solution for space-limited industrial applications. The HG1J is ideal for many laboratory, commercial, and industrial applications throughout industries like food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, oil and gas, and agriculture. Designers of test equipment, HVAC systems, pump controls, remote wells and booster stations, and other OEM machines and process skids are finding the HG1J to be the best visualization solution for their equipment.

IDEC

www.IDEC.com/usa