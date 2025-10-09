Design World

IDS adds remote PoE Daughterboard to modular camera concept

IDS Imaging Development Systems has expanded its modular camera concept with a remote GigE PoE daughterboard. The new module supports power and data transmission through a single cable, simplifying the integration of board-level cameras from the GigE uEye LE and uEye SLE series. The motherboards use a flexible interface design with a compact flat ribbon connector, enabling connection to a remote interface module via a flexible cable.

The new PoE daughterboard for uEye LE & SLE single-board cameras from IDS

This principle allows sensors and optics to be placed in the housing independently of the power supply and data connection – an advantage especially for individual or space-critical product designs.

Product overview: GigE uEye LE Rev.2/uEye SLE PoE Daughterboard

  • Interface: Gigabit Ethernet with Power over Ethernet (PoE, IEEE 802.3af)
  • Connector: RJ45 socket for single-cable operation (power supply + data transmission)
  • Compatibility: Motherboard variants of the GigE uEye LE Rev. 2 and uEye SLE monitoring cameras
  • Special features: Space-saving integration, reduced cabling, no additional power supply required
  • Target applications: Customized housing concepts, space-critical designs, modular camera solutions

The new GigE PoE Daughterboard opens up a wide range of possibilities for developers and integrators to create space-saving yet powerful camera systems.

