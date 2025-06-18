IDS Imaging adds Sony Starvis 2 sensors to GigE uEye LE series

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH will expand its GigE uEye LE series of project cameras at the end of June 2025 to include models equipped with Sony Starvis 2 sensors. These sensors are designed to support image processing applications in quality assurance, medical technology, and automation, and aim to maintain consistent performance in environments with low ambient light.

The new single-board cameras are GigE Vision-compliant and compact, developed for use in high-volume applications. Their pricing and features make them suitable for cost-sensitive industrial projects. With sensor options including the IMX675 (5 MP), IMX676 (12.5 MP), and IMX678 (8 MP), IDS will soon provide additional configurations to meet various application needs. The 12.5 MP model, featuring a square 1/1.6″ sensor, can be used in applications such as microscopy.

The Sony Starvis 2 sensors use CMOS technology designed to offer improved light sensitivity, reduced noise, and an extended dynamic range. They are suitable for applications requiring high image quality and can capture detailed images in varied lighting conditions.

The new models expand IDS’s range of image processing components designed for flexibility and cost efficiency. Like other members of the GigE uEye LE family, they follow a design-to-cost approach and are intended for users looking to integrate camera technology into machines, devices, or embedded systems.

For more information, visit ids-imaging.com.