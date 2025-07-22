IDS integrates Sony IMX900 sensor into uEye low-cost models

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH has integrated the Sony IMX900 sensor into selected models of its USB3 uEye XCP, XLS, and GigE uEye LE series. This expands the company’s portfolio with cost-effective industrial cameras designed to provide clear imaging in space-constrained environments.

As part of the Sony Pregius S series, the IMX900 sensor combines high resolution, compact pixel size, and reliable image quality. Its 2.25 µm global shutter pixels and 3.2 MP resolution (2048 x 1536) support clear image capture, including of fast-moving objects, making it suitable for automation and inspection tasks. The sensor also offers enhanced sensitivity in the near-infrared range at 850 nm, supporting applications that use infrared lighting, such as product inspection, driverless transport systems, and autonomous mobile robots. Additionally, improved sensitivity in the red spectral range helps detect details like barcodes in low or uneven lighting conditions.

IDS has prioritized efficient design in its new industrial cameras. Their compact form factor makes them suitable for space-constrained applications requiring reliable image capture. The support for both C-mount and S-mount lenses allows for flexible lens selection based on application needs and space or cost considerations.

More information is available at: en.ids-imaging.com/store/products/cameras/ids-sensor-short/imx900/sort-by/name/sort-direction/asc.html