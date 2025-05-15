IDS NXT oslo with IP69K ingress protection code expands IDS AI portfolio

IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH has introduced the IDS NXT oslo, expanding its range of AI-enabled cameras. The model combines AI capabilities with image capture, video streaming, and recording features in a compact, industrial-grade housing. It meets the IP69K protection standard for resistance to dust and high-pressure water.

The new camera features a chip from Ambarella, also used in the IDS NXT malibu model. It supports compressed video streaming in full 5 MP resolution (H.264, MJPEG) at over 25 frames per second. Video output is delivered directly to the target device via RTSP protocol, eliminating the need for a separate PC for analysis or display. This setup supports applications that use live images with AI-based overlays.

The integrated image signal processor (ISP) provides automatic adjustments for brightness, lens distortion, and color correction. Combined with the light-sensitive onsemi AR0521 sensor, the camera is designed to maintain consistent image quality in various lighting conditions.

As part of the IDS NXT AI system, IDS NXT oslo includes coordinated hardware and software components. It is designed for users without prior experience in deep learning, image processing, or programming. The model is now available for general release.

