ifm efector barcode scanners, cameras, and vision sensors from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added machine-mountable barcode scanners, 2D cameras, and 3D vision sensors from ifm efector to their Barcode/RFID/Vision category. Machine-mountable barcode scanners can read popular industrial 1D and 2D codes such as Code 128, Code 39, QR codes, and many more. They are excellent for applications requiring machine mounting, conveyor mounting, or process equipment mounting.

2D cameras are simple-to-use yet advanced self-contained vision systems that provide reliable image-based detection. These cameras perform many operations, such as contour detection or BLOB analysis.

3D vision sensors are advanced self-contained vision systems that use time-of-flight technology to measure the distance of numerous points on an object within the sensor’s field of view. They are useful for volume detection and surface dimensioning in many industrial and process applications.

ifm efector barcode scanners, cameras, and vision sensors support EtherNet/IP and TCP/IP communication, and several accessories are available including mounting brackets, mounting rods, and heatsinks.

The new ifm efector barcode scanners, cameras, and vision sensors are IP65 rated, have a 5-year warranty, and are priced at $1436.00.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/barcode-rfid-vision