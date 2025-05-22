Design World

ifm fail-safe inductive sensors added by AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added ifm fail-safe inductive sensors featuring (2) OSSD outputs that can be connected to a safety relay for safety applications requiring the detection of metal objects. These sensors are designed to trigger a safe state (like stopping a machine) if the sensor fails, reducing the risk of injury to personnel or damage to equipment.

The ifm inductive sensors are available in 12mm, 18mm, and 30mm tubular and 40 x 40mm cube styles and are constructed of stainless steel or bronze-plated brass. Flush mount and non-flush mount models offer installation flexibility. All models come with a 4-pin M12 quick-disconnect, environmental ratings of IP65/IP67/IP68 or IP68/IP69K, and a 5-year warranty.

The new ifm fail-safe inductive sensors at $125.00 (GF854S).

For more information, visit automationdirect.com/fail-safe-inductive-sensors.

