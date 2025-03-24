igus at Hannover Messe 2025

Demonstrating its dedication to innovation and sustainability, igus will present environmentally friendly technologies at Hannover Messe 2025. The motion plastics specialist will showcase its new PTFE-free materials, cable carriers made from recycled materials, and newly developed dry cleanroom certification for its e-chain® cable carriers developed in collaboration with Fraunhofer IPA.

“Our mission remains to provide products ‘made in Germany’ that enhance customer competitiveness while delivering sustainable, cost-effective solutions without compromising quality,” says Michael Blass, CEO of e-chain systems at igus.

PTFE-Free Materials

igus has addressed regulatory changes regarding polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) by researching and developing alternative materials. Through extensive in-house testing, these formulations are shown to perform better than traditional PTFE-containing materials. igus has introduced PTFE-free alternatives for its entire range of iglidur standard materials, which join the company’s PTFE-free and PFAS-tested linear guides, slewing ring bearings and tribotape liners.

Cable Carriers Made From Recycled Materials

igus also advances sustainability through its “chainge” recycling program using discarded energy chains, fishing nets, and other recycled materials. After successfully introducing a recycled energy chain in 2022, igus is transitioning its entire E2.1 series to the recycled material — a development that reduces the carbon footprint by roughly 80% without compromising mechanical specifications or increasing costs.

“Through this recycled series, we empower our customers to actively participate in the plastics circular economy,” says Blass.

Dry Cleanroom Certification

In response to growing demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, igus has collaborated with Fraunhofer IPA to establish a long-term cleanroom certification for its products. The E6.29 e-chain — previously certified for cleanroom applications — has successfully maintained its performance, with the e-skin® soft SKS28 achieving ISO Class 4 after 15 million double strokes and ten months of testing. The E6 energy chain has also retained high performance.

