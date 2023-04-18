igus brings innovations live to the screen at Hannover Messe

No time to visit the Hannover Messe 2023? No problem. Igus, the motion plastics specialist, is offering the so-called Remote Scout Service for the first time this year. The igus experts equipped with data glasses show visitors live the new products that are of interest to them in individual online tours.

For the first time, igus will take people to the trade show stand in Hannover who are somewhere else – in New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles. Interested parties can simply book a so-called Remote Scout online. The igus experts are equipped with data glasses and transfer the latest motion plastics products and solutions to the web browser on a PC, smartphone, or tablet in 30 minutes. Interested parties see 1:1 what the igus scouts see. They have both hands free and can demonstrate everything in the same way as it would be possible with an appointment on-site.

The Remote Scouts present 190 real innovations

The Hannover Messe 2023 is not only one of the trade show highlights of the year for igus. Here, the motion plastics specialist will be presenting a fireworks display of innovations. With “enjoyneering” igus shows 190 real innovations and digital revolutions at two trade show stands. At the trade show stand for product innovations in Hall 6, extremely wear-resistant polymer plain bearings for the highest loads can be seen, as well as highly dynamic energy supply systems that can be quickly opened by hand. Visitors will also see innovations from low-cost robotics, such as the extended ReBeL cobot family. This also enables small and medium-sized companies to get started with automation intuitively and at low risk. At the trade show stand in Hall 17, everything revolves around exciting digital possibilities such as igusGO or the iguverse, a virtual space in which users can experience products as digital twins and design new machines, systems and vehicles together.

The pandemic provided the impetus for the Remote Scouts

The idea for the Remote Scouts came about during the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the contact restrictions, trade shows were on hold. An unusual situation to which igus responded quickly. A real, 400 square meter trade show stand was created at the company headquarters in Cologne, the award-winning igus motion plastics show (IMPS). In addition to a virtual visit, sales experts use the cameras of their smartphones or tablets to show interested parties the innovations from the world of motion plastics. A successful concept that is now starting the next round at the Hannover Messe with the Remote Scout Service.

igus

www.igus.com