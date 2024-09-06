igus cable carriers promote efficiency in autonomous hospitality robot

igus has supplied its E2.10 series of e-chain plastic cable carriers as part of JEEVES, an autonomous robot from Robotise Technologies that can autonomously navigate its environment and replace up to 300 hotel minibars.

Constructed from high-performance plastics, the igus cable carriers are critical to the robot’s performance, guiding the system’s energy and data cables. Units can resist wear and abrasion and are suitable for a wide temperature range. Installed above the guide rails of the drawers, they also save space. Together these qualities improve the robot’s efficiency and durability, minimize maintenance needs, and save costs.

When designing JEEVES, the cables — located inside the robot’s extendable compartments — were at risk for excessive bending, breakage, and freezing to the refrigerator’s cooling plate. A damaged JEEVES would cause guest

dissatisfaction, underscoring the robot’s role in hospitality.

“A faulty robot waiter would immediately lead to resentment of the guests,” explains Clemens Beckmann, Head of Engineering at Robotise Technologies. “That’s why we attached great importance to making JEEVES as reliable as possible.” Designed for highly dynamic applications, igus E2.10 cable carriers are a perfect match for JEEVES, enabling the robot to perform its role reliably.

About JEEVES

Standing at 124 centimeters tall and weighing 100 kilograms, JEEVES employs a laser system, 3D camera, and sensors to autonomously navigate hotel rooms and use the elevator. Guests can request snacks or beverages by making a phone call or sending an app message. Upon arrival, JEEVES notifies the guest via a phone call or app alert. Once the robot arrives at the door, guests use its large touch display to select and pay for a product. JEEVES then dispenses the chosen item from one of its four drawers.

By deploying a single robot like JEEVES, hotels eliminate the time-consuming need to refill and clean hundreds of minibars. They also eliminate the energy consumption and costs associated with the minibars’ refrigeration. This innovation has applications beyond hotels — including trade shows, canteens, offices, airports, museums, and restaurants.

igus

www.igus.com