igus chainflex TPE cables earn IPA dry cleanroom classes

igus announced that its halogen-free chainflex TPE cables have been qualified for IPA dry cleanroom classes 4 and 5 by the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation (IPA). The qualification supports use in automated battery production and is intended to provide a specified service life of up to four years for the energy supply solution.

In lithium-ion battery manufacturing, maintaining production purity is important because dust, particles and moisture can affect quality and service life. Dry cleanrooms, which operate at very low humidity levels, help protect sensitive materials such as electrolytes from moisture-driven reactions. These environments can also be challenging for machine components and materials that are not designed for low-humidity operation.

The certification applies to 238 chainflex cables. Following testing in igus’ Cologne lab, the cables received IPA dry cleanroom classes 4 and 5. The certification indicates low particle emissions under long-term mechanical stress and material resistance for use in automation equipment, including battery production.

The cables use halogen-free TPE jacketing. igus offers a four-year warranty and provides service life estimates.

These TPE cables are standard catalog items and are available from stock in lengths starting at one meter, without cutting fees, small quantity surcharges, or packaging costs.

