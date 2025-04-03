igus launches axis online community at Automate 2025

igus Inc. announces the launch of its new online community, axis, at the AUTOMATE 2025 show on May 12, 2025. axis is designed to facilitate discussions and knowledge sharing among industrial professionals, educators, and automation enthusiasts.

Aiming to serve as a collaborative platform for the industrial sector, axis is developed to support industrial marketers, educators, manufacturing workers, and automation/robotics users.

The platform is designed to facilitate collaboration and enable members to address challenges together, supporting progress in the industrial sector.

The axis community includes various features to support member engagement:

Creative challenge centers: Dedicated spaces for users to develop their skills through group challenges and collaborative problem-solving activities.

Quick help spaces: Dedicated forums for immediate answers to pressing industry questions, providing a trusted resource for both seasoned professionals and newcomers.

Centralized event calendar: A comprehensive, living calendar highlighting the best industrial events and trade shows across the United States, all in one place.

Integrated learning, networking, and recharge opportunities: By combining resources, expert insights, and networking tools, axis eliminates the need to visit multiple social media platforms, creating a singular destination for professional growth.

For more information, visit igus.com.