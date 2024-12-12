igus marks 60 years with recyclable bike, highlighting commitment to sustainability

To mark its 60th anniversary, igus has launched its innovative and environmentally friendly bicycle, the igus:bike, on a world tour, underscoring its commitment to sustainability. Made from recycled plastics, the bike will travel through 16 countries for a year, signaling a new form of urban mobility while demonstrating the success of a circular plastics economy.

Since its development, igus has steadily increased the proportion of recycled plastic to 50%, and the trend is rising. This capability allows the processing of used fishing nets, shampoo bottles, and other plastic waste into regranulate for rotational-molding machines. As the igus:bike is on display during its world tour, igus´s mission is to show that plastics don’t have to end up in incineration or landfills but can be used as raw material for other products.

“As a company that has been manufacturing industrial components for movement from plastic for 60 years, we are committed to driving the transformation to a sustainable circular economy for plastic. The igus:bike is a milestone on this journey,” said igus CEO Frank Blase. “On this trip, we hope to inspire many companies and end consumers to commit to sustainable solutions when using plastics.”

Made from high-performance plastics, the igus:bike´s ball bearings, drive, and freewheel don´t require lubrication, which can become a dirt magnet on conventional bicycles. This design also eliminates the need for time-consuming relubrication and cleaning. In addition, the bike is weather-resistant and corrosion-free, enabling riders to hose it down for cleaning or leave it outside overnight.

The igus:bike has already gone into high-volume production under the name RCYL and is available for ordering on the company´s website. Learn more at: www.igus.bike.