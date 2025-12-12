igus opens Rhode Island facility for lead screw and linear bearing production

igus has opened a new facility in Rhode Island to support domestic production of drylin linear motion components and dryspin lead screw systems. The building, a repurposed 1950s structure located across the street from the company’s existing headquarters, will house lead screw production and drylin linear bearing manufacturing in the U.S.

The site will manufacture lead screws in North America and expand the company’s Acme lead screw catalog by adding 12 new dimensions. igus is installing new rolling machines to produce Acme, trapezoidal and dryspin high-helix lead screws. The facility will also include straightening equipment and post-process machining to support customer specifications.

According to igus, the Rhode Island operation is intended to shorten lead times by rolling and machining lead screws on site. The company also plans cold storage space to hold material before it moves through rolling and processing equipment.

