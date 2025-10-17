igus to begin U.S. production of ACME lead screws

igus has announced that it will begin producing ACME lead screws in the United States. A new facility is being equipped with machinery to manufacture custom lead screws more efficiently and with increased availability.
Benefits:
- In-house fabrication
- No imports necessary
- Competitive pricing
- No cutting charges
- Reduced lead times & faster shipping
The company plans to expand its inventory and produce 22 different sizes to better support customer configuration needs.
Filed Under: Ballscrews • leadscrews