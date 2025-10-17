Design World

igus to begin U.S. production of ACME lead screws

By |

igus has announced that it will begin producing ACME lead screws in the United States. A new facility is being equipped with machinery to manufacture custom lead screws more efficiently and with increased availability.

Benefits:

  • In-house fabrication
  • No imports necessary
  • Competitive pricing
  • No cutting charges
  • Reduced lead times & faster shipping

The company plans to expand its inventory and produce 22 different sizes to better support customer configuration needs.

For more information, visit igus.com.

Filed Under: Ballscrews • leadscrews
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World