igus to exhibit engineering and automation solutions at IMTS 2024

igus, the global leader in motion plastics, is excited to announce its participation in the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2024. The event will be held from September 9-14, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. This year, igus will showcase its latest advancements at two booths, highlighting its commitment to improving motion and automating factories efficiently and cost-effectively.

Booth 236557: “Improve What Moves with enjoyneering”

At Booth 236557, igus will focus on its diverse range of products driven by the cutting-edge igusGO AI app. Attendees will learn about the new four-year warranty and the benefits of zero lubrication needs, emphasizing the reliability and maintenance-free nature of igus products. The booth will also feature new machines and technology, including the popular RCYL all-plastic bicycle with a VR system, providing an interactive experience for visitors. Booth 236230: “Automate Your Factory for Less”

Booth 236230 will center around low-cost automation and the RBTX marketplace, showcasing solutions designed to help businesses automate their factories affordably. Visitors will be able to explore how igus is making automation accessible to companies of all sizes.

“IMTS is a pivotal event for igus, and we are thrilled to present our latest innovations that push the boundaries of engineering and automation,” said Felix Brockmeyer, CEO of igus, Inc. “Our themes this year reflect our dedication to helping businesses improve efficiency and reduce costs with advanced, reliable technology. We look forward to connecting with industry professionals and demonstrating how our solutions can drive their success.”

