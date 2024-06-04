igus presents new slewing ring bearing made of wood and plastic

The PRT-02-30-WPC slewing ring bearing is another step forward by igus toward integrating renewable raw materials into industrial production. Made of 50% wood and 50% high-performance plastics, the cost-effective and lubrication-free slewing ring bearing balances strength and durability with a proven low CO2 footprint of just 0.0577 kilograms. By comparison, the PRT-02-30-ECO — already made from 97% regranulate — has a CO2 equivalent of 0.819868 kg.

“As a plastics expert, we are now venturing into the wood sector. Last year, we presented wooden shafts as possible mating partners for our linear guides for the first time. This year, we are integrating the wood directly into our products,” says Marc Trenkler, Product Manager for iglidur coating and PRT slewing rings at igus GmbH.

The PRT-02-30-WPC slewing ring bearing consists of WPCs and iglide high-performance plastics. The materials incorporate solid lubricants, making the new slewing ring bearing smooth-running, lubrication-free and maintenance-free. Both the housing and the component are made of the WPC material, giving it a natural look for furniture applications.

Available in standard installation sizes, the low-weight, robust PRT-02-30-WPC is designed to allow for easy adjustment, making it ideal for many industrial applications.

igus

www.igus.com