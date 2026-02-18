IKO introduces LCRB lightweight crossed-roller bearings

IKO International has introduced its LCRB Series, a crossed-roller bearing line with a lightweight inner and outer ring design intended for low- to medium-precision applications.

The IKO LCRB Series uses stamping press-formed inner and outer rings made from heat-treated chromium molybdenum steel sheets. The company says the bearing’s roller design increases contact between the rollers and raceways compared with some other bearing types. It also says the construction can reduce mass by up to 60% versus similarly sized alternatives.

Additional features of the LCRB Series include:

Mounting: Built-in flanges support bolt-on mounting, which can simplify maintenance and help reduce mounting errors.

Response: Lower mass can reduce the energy required to accelerate and decelerate rotation.

Size: Bolt mounting can reduce sectional height, and the design eliminates external flanges to save space.

Example applications include rotary positioning systems, custom seating, warehouse equipment, and aerospace uses where lower weight is a priority. The series is available in two versions: LCRB 50 (50 g/1.3 oz) and LCRB 70 (62 g/2.2 oz).

