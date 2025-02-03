IKO introduces linear motor stage for semiconductor fabrication

IKO has announced its LT170H2 direct drive linear motor stage for applications such as semiconductor fabrication which require high thrust forces and long strokes. This new model in the LT family of linear motor stages delivers 260N of rated force and up to 500N maximum, exceeding the thrust ratings of previous LT stages and making it suitable for more applications, particularly for positioning heavy objects in confined areas.

Its redesigned linear motor uses direct drive technology, eliminating mechanical components that reduce accuracy. The LT170H2 also includes C-Lube linear bearings for guidance, enabling higher thrust forces, faster speeds, and precise positioning. Additional features and specifications include:

High speeds up to 3,000 millimeters per second.

Repeatable speeds due to its low-cogging motor design.

Reduced cycle times versus the previous LT…H positioning table.

Long strokes up to 2,750 millimeters.

Compact size and a 170-millimeter width.

Low power consumption due to the high thrust rating. In fact, the LT170H2 consumes approximately 48 percent less power than the previous LT…H unit.

In addition to semiconductor fabrication applications, the LT170H2 is also well-suited for use in measuring instruments, assembly systems and material handling machinery.

For more information, please visit www.ikont.com.