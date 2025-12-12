IKO offers samples of liquid crystal lubricant for vacuum uses

IKO is accepting sample requests for Liquid Crystal Lubricant for vacuum applications such as semiconductor equipment, where engineers often balance service life and cleanliness.

Liquid Crystal Lubricant is an alternative to greases that use base oils and thickeners. IKO says the lubricant forms molecular aggregates with layered structures that slide past each other and adhere to metal surfaces, which can reduce material release. The company says this supports lubrication in rolling contact applications while lowering outgassing.

IKO reports the following test results:

Outgassing: Little detection in mass spectrometry at 10^-5 Pa at 100°C and 200°C

Evaporation: Zero net weight loss in an open atmosphere at 100°C over 770 hours

Dust generation: One-tenth the particles compared with lithium soap-based grease, and lower than cleanroom grease and vacuum grease

IKO also reports improved long-term durability and lower rolling resistance compared with conventional lubricants. The lubricant supports many IKO bearings. Samples are available in 2.5 mL (MG2.5B/LCL01) and 10 mL (MG10B/LCL01).

For more information, visit ikont.com.