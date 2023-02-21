IME West (MD&M, D&M, and ATX West) 2023 exhibitor highlights

Innovation was in the air at IME West 2023. Before the sun rose on February 7, 2023, east coasters roamed South Harbor Boulevard near the Anaheim Convention Center in search of an open store to purchase forgotten toothbrushes and notepads. As 7:00 am rolled around, attendees who arrived late the night before started lining up for registration and responding to emails on their phones to clear their to-do lists before the halls opened.

Then at 10:00 am sharp, the fun began…

IME West is a multi-expo event that attracts engineers, researchers, manufacturers, executives, consultants, students, and other professionals. This year, about 15,000 attendees and 1,500 exhibitors from 70 countries were eager to learn about the latest technologies and solutions.

The Design World team focused on MD&M West, D&M West, and ATX West exhibitors. Here’s a video of some of the displays and demos we saw for anyone who missed the show.