Implementing reliable warehouse communications

Data drives decisions. The modern warehouse depends on the seamless data flow across various systems — from inventory tracking to AGV route optimization and supply chain visibility. This data is more than a nice to have … it gives design engineers valuable insights across the manufacturing operations — helping identify bottlenecks, prevent system shutdowns, and boost efficiency. Yet, many companies still use outdated data infrastructure ill-equipped to handle the demands of modern automation. When infrastructure is sub-par, so too are business insights.

Panos Gamvroudis • Product manager for controls and automation | Conductix-Wampfler

Consider how one can accurately prepare warehouse infrastructure for communication implementation from planning to execution.

Assess the current infrastructure.

Start by identifying current paint points. Experiencing Wi-Fi dropouts that halt operations? Looking for consistent communication to shuttle palettes? Lacking quick message transfers between conductor bars? These are the types of day-to-day issues that can be addressed with updated data communications.

A single weak link in the data chain can cause delays, errors, or even entire system shutdowns. As more devices are connected, ensuring that data is quickly, securely, and reliably transmitted should be priority. Once operations personnel detail weak links throughout a facility, engineers can begin to identify suitable communication systems to address problems.

Consider worker safety and cybersecurity.

Energy and data-transmission systems are key to the safe, reliable, and efficient operation of automated equipment. Creating the most secure, direct, and clear line of communication between equipment such as conductor rails, slip rings, and cable reels is integral to ensuring the workforce can confidently and safely operate equipment and navigate the warehouse.

In addition to investing in fast and reliable networks, consider prioritizing encryption protocols, firewalls, and other security measures that safeguard data. Cyberattacks on supply chains are on the rise. In fact, the number of impacted warehouses rose by 58% in 2023 alone. As warehouses become more reliant on data, they become more vulnerable to hacking attempts. Implementing stringent cybersecurity measures today will help protect critical systems and prevent costly downtime in the future.

Partner with an experienced vendor.

When considering the reliable communication needs of a facility, picking a vendor partner who understands specific pain points and goals can go a long way in boosting operations and efficiency. Partnering with vendors that have longstanding experience in the manufacturing industry is a good place to start. Establishing a trusted relationship with a vendor partner who recommends the right solution for the facility can help limit potential hold-ups or equipment replacements.

Additionally, look for vendors that have well-rounded offerings. With few exceptions, all warehouses are unique and operational best practices are constantly changing. As many industries continue to wade into the digital age and adopt more automation throughout manufacturing operations, it’s critical to find a vendor who can offer customizable and scalable infrastructure and equipment. Should a warehouse team work with a vendor who can’t adapt to the times, it may find its operations lag industry competition and suffer from slow equipment turnarounds as well as downtime.

Invest in data-over-power solutions.

Once one understands the needs of the facility and have identified a suitable vendor partner, one can work to nail down the right communication system for operations. Data-over-power solutions are a suitable choice for industrial applications. With data’s growing volume and complexity across facilities, these platforms provide the high-speed, low-latency connections needed to support realtime operations in a densely packed warehouse.

Investing in hardwired data-over-power solutions helps to protect against data breaches, facilitate realtime decision-making for optimizing workflows, and enhance operational transparency. They also can take the place of Wi-Fi for mobile equipment communication with the same minimal maintenance as a Wi-Fi solution, eliminating the chance of network dropouts that spur downtime.

Consider standardization on protocols growing the fastest.

Warehouse engineers should look for communication components that support protocols on the rise. For example, if operations have a high level of automation involving motion control — common in warehouse settings — these might include slip-ring assemblies and conductor systems to handle the transmission of data via high-speed digital protocols such as EtherCAT. Such products can serve as complete solutions by carrying electrical power to motors, analog signals to legacy field devices, and EtherCAT digital communications to the burgeoning ecosystem of actuators, controls, and robotics that communicate on the protocol.

Conductix-Wampfler | conductix.com