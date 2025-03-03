Improved Safety and Reliability in Micromobility Devices

By Ben Nudelman, Global Market Manager, Parker Chomerics

Micromobility devices, such as electric scooters, e-bikes, hoverboards and electric skateboards, have revolutionized urban transportation, providing users with convenient and affordable options for short-distance travel. However, despite their many advantages, the batteries and electronics generally utilized in these devices introduce some potential safety and reliability concerns.

Proactively managing the heat generated by batteries and the electronic controls through the use of thermal interface materials is key to keeping devices operating safely. EMI shielding solutions are also needed to mitigate errant signals from impacting the devices and keeping them within regulatory compliance. Even though micromobility devices are designed for shorter spans compared to large scale transportation equipment, it’s still crucial that they remain safe and reliable over their entire product life.

The most important benefit of managing heat is protecting user safety by reducing potential overheating and system malfunctions. Additionally, mobile transportation devices must pass rigorous testing by various regulatory organizations before they can be approved for use, and heat management can help devices achieve regulatory compliance. Finally, providing proper device safeguards builds consumer trust, fostering product adoption and long-term use.

EMI Shielding and Thermal Management

Within the micromobility market, high-performing EMI shielding is crucial to ensure the reliable and safe operation of the devices’ sensitive electronic systems such as speed controllers, battery management systems and connectivity modules. Effective EMI shielding protects these components from external interference and prevents the devices from emitting interference that could impact other electronics.

EMI Shielding or grounding solutions such as gaskets, board level shielding, or conductive coatings are all meant to meet application requirements for cost and design flexibility while shielding the devices from unwanted electromagnetic radiation.

CHO-SEAL elastomeric conductive gaskets are used to shield enclosures and provide both an environmental and electrically conductive seal

CHO-FORM form-in-place gaskets are robotically applied to electronic device housings to provide cavity to cavity isolation and EMI shielding where complex geometries or thin walls of housing enclosures exist.

Board level shielding consisting of stamped or drawn metal is a cost-effective solution for shielding electronics at the board level as opposed to the enclosure level

consisting of stamped or drawn metal is a cost-effective solution for shielding electronics at the board level as opposed to the enclosure level CHO-SHIELD electrically conductive coatings can be applied to metal or plastic housings to provide corrosion resistance and EMI shielding for both battery modules as well as electronics such as LCD displays, controllers, and charging units.

Similarly, advanced thermal interface materials (TIMs) keep devices operating within safe temperature limits, enhancing reliability and performance. TIMs are essential in the micromobility market, as significant heat is generated due to the compact and powerful nature of these devices. Without effective heat dissipation, these components can overheat, resulting in reduced performance, potential failure and shortened lifespan.

TIMs fill the gaps between heat-generating components and heat sinks or other cooling solutions, ensuring efficient thermal transfer and maintaining optimal operating temperatures. There are many different options to ensure the perfect fit for each application.

Thermal pads are elastomeric, low compression force pads that can be cut to size and are ideal for filling larger gaps between components and heat sinks, offering good thermal conductivity and electrical insulation.

are elastomeric, low compression force pads that can be cut to size and are ideal for filling larger gaps between components and heat sinks, offering good thermal conductivity and electrical insulation. Dispensable thermal gels offer excellent thermal conductivity and are compatible with automated assembly systems, making them ideal for high-volume applications and for reducing the supply chain burden of tracking multiple parts based on component sizing and tolerances.

Dispensable 2k gap fillers are two-component materials that cure to provide heat transfer properties as well as structural or adhesive strength when filling cavities or mating heat-generating and heat-dissipating surfaces

Phase change materials (PCMs) change from solid to liquid at specific temperatures, enhancing thermal conductivity as they fill gaps more effectively when in a liquid state. They are ideal for applications where high thermal performance is needed under varying thermal loads and at thin bond lines.

change from solid to liquid at specific temperatures, enhancing thermal conductivity as they fill gaps more effectively when in a liquid state. They are ideal for applications where high thermal performance is needed under varying thermal loads and at thin bond lines. Double-sided adhesive thermal tapes offer good thermal conductivity and are easy to apply, making them suitable for attaching heat sinks to components without the need for mechanical fasteners.

Trusted EMI Shielding and Thermal Solutions from Parker Chomerics

Parker Chomerics is a leader in providing high-performing, reliable EMI shielding and thermal materials with a long-standing reputation for innovation and quality. We have a full catalog of products that work well within the small spaces required by micromobility devices, enabling our customers to build safe, reliable products that consumers can trust. Our products are engineered to ensure optimal heat dissipation, enhancing the performance and longevity of electronic components in compact, high-heat environments.

To further ensure customer success, we provide exceptional technical support and engineering services as well as global manufacturing , helping customers seamlessly integrate the most appropriate solutions into their designs. Micromobility devices are revolutionizing urban transit, and Parker Chomerics is dedicated to providing proven solutions to keep these products safe and reliable.

Sponsored content by Parker Hannifin