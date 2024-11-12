Inaugural PTDA Foundation employee, student scholarship recipients announced

The PTDA Foundation recognizes the urgent need for skilled professionals in the power transmission and motion control (PT/MC) industry. As such, it is committed to helping PT/MC employers further the education of current and upcoming talent with the introduction of two new scholarship programs.

“We developed the PTDA Foundation scholarships to promote the study of a power transmission or motion control related field in engineering, technology or business. The PTDA Foundation was pleased by the reception and the number of employee and student scholarship applications received for our inaugural year of this program,” explained Matt Pavlinsky, PTDA Foundation president.

The employee scholarship provides recipients with $2,500 to continue their education for further advancement in their PT/MC career. The 2024 recipients are:

Kylie Hester, Regal Rexnord

Ohio University, master’s of Business Administration

Ohio University, master's of Business Administration

Madison College, professional certification in Project Management

Madison College, professional certification in Project Management

Purdue University, bachelor’s degree in Engineering Science

Purdue University, bachelor's degree in Engineering Science

University of Wisconsin-Madison, master’s of Business Administration

“This scholarship will further my career by giving me the tools necessary to best facilitate projects,” says Tom Ley of Regal Rexnord, employee scholarship recipient. “It will help me become a value-added employee and learn how to better interface with professionals. My Project Management Professional certification will also help me provide excellent customer service by providing on time deliverables to our customers.”

The student scholarship provides recipients with $3,000 toward their education in a PT/MC-related field. The 2024 recipients are:

Josh Bourbeau, Bismark State College

Field of Study: Engineering

Field of Study: Engineering

Field of Study: Supply Chain Management/Technical Sales

Field of Study: Supply Chain Management/Technical Sales

Field of Study: Mechanical Engineering, Physics

Field of Study: Mechanical Engineering, Physics

Field of Study: Mathematics, Engineering

Field of Study: Mathematics, Engineering

Field of Study: Engineering

“What interests me about supply chain management and technical sales is the customer engagement and unique perspectives you gain from the people you interact with,” says Justin Christensen, student scholarship recipient. “Power transmission and motion control not only affect communities, but it also affects the world. This scholarship not only helps me financially, as I’m a first-generation college student, but it’s a great confidence booster.”

Read more about each recipient online at ptworkforce.org/scholarships. Applications for 2025 scholarships will be available in January.

For more information, visit ptworkforce.org.