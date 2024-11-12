Continue to Site

Design World

Inaugural PTDA Foundation employee, student scholarship recipients announced

By |

The PTDA Foundation recognizes the urgent need for skilled professionals in the power transmission and motion control (PT/MC) industry. As such, it is committed to helping PT/MC employers further the education of current and upcoming talent with the introduction of two new scholarship programs.

“We developed the PTDA Foundation scholarships to promote the study of a power transmission or motion control related field in engineering, technology or business. The PTDA Foundation was pleased by the reception and the number of employee and student scholarship applications received for our inaugural year of this program,” explained Matt Pavlinsky, PTDA Foundation president.

The employee scholarship provides recipients with $2,500 to continue their education for further advancement in their PT/MC career. The 2024 recipients are:

  • Kylie Hester, Regal Rexnord
    Ohio University, master’s of Business Administration
  • Tom Ley, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS
    Madison College, professional certification in Project Management
  • Brian Malambwe, Regal Rexnord
    Purdue University, bachelor’s degree in Engineering Science
  • Emily Soller, Regal Rexnord
    University of Wisconsin-Madison, master’s of Business Administration

“This scholarship will further my career by giving me the tools necessary to best facilitate projects,” says Tom Ley of Regal Rexnord, employee scholarship recipient. “It will help me become a value-added employee and learn how to better interface with professionals. My Project Management Professional certification will also help me provide excellent customer service by providing on time deliverables to our customers.”

The student scholarship provides recipients with $3,000 toward their education in a PT/MC-related field. The 2024 recipients are:

  • Josh Bourbeau, Bismark State College
    Field of Study: Engineering
  • Justin Christensen, University of Nebraska Kearney
    Field of Study: Supply Chain Management/Technical Sales
  • David Dell, Adrian College/North Dakota University
    Field of Study: Mechanical Engineering, Physics
  • Caden Palamar, Frostburg State University
    Field of Study: Mathematics, Engineering
  • Ria Sharma, Texas A&M University
    Field of Study: Engineering

“What interests me about supply chain management and technical sales is the customer engagement and unique perspectives you gain from the people you interact with,” says Justin Christensen, student scholarship recipient. “Power transmission and motion control not only affect communities, but it also affects the world. This scholarship not only helps me financially, as I’m a first-generation college student, but it’s a great confidence booster.”

Read more about each recipient online at ptworkforce.org/scholarships. Applications for 2025 scholarships will be available in January.

For more information, visit ptworkforce.org.

You may also like:

Filed Under: MOTION CONTROL, Motion control • motor controls
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Related Articles Read More >

Search Design World