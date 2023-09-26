Inductive Automation names Opto 22 as a solution partner

California-based industrial automation and IIoT manufacturer Opto 22 announces a new, elevated partnership status with Inductive Automation as a Solution Partner. One of the first hardware companies to embed Inductive Automation’s Ignition software in its industrial edge devices, Opto 22 had been a long-time member of the Ignition Onboard Program. With the sunsetting of the Onboard Program, Opto 22 joined Inductive Automation’s Solution Partner Program, reaffirming the relationship between the two companies.

As a Solution Partner, Opto 22 will continue to provide bundled solutions, presenting customers with the option to purchase its edge devices with Ignition Edge pre-installed. The groov EPIC edge programmable industrial controllers (GRV-EPIC-PR1 and GRV-EPIC-PR2) and the groov RIO (GRV-R7-MM2001-10) edge device all have Inductive Automation’s Ignition Edge built in.

“We have a long history of partnering with Inductive Automation, specifically around our implementation of Ignition Edge software on our groov EPIC and RIO products,” states Benson Hougland, VP of Product Strategy at Opto 22.

“Customers worldwide appreciate this powerful combination of hardware and software and use it to solve numerous industry problems. We’re thrilled to be elevated to Solution Partner status and to continue offering state-of-the-art solutions to the industrial automation community.”

Ignition Edge is designed and optimized for edge-of-network devices. It’s a lightweight version of Ignition that comes with unlimited tags, drivers to third-party PLCs, and a variety of data-transfer protocol options. Your groov EPIC or groov RIO with Ignition Edge can do things like: enable data buffering, publish and subscribe to data with MQTT, supply remote alarming, and more. You can try Ignition Edge out for free, then order an Ignition Edge license from Opto 22 when you’re ready to move ahead with your project.

Opto 22 groov products with Ignition Edge built in are suitable for:

Remote monitoring and control

Connecting to cloud applications

Edge computing

For more information, visit opto22.com.