Industrial camera manufacturer adapts to market with strategic portfolio update

IDS Imaging focuses on simplifying technology for users. The company adopts consumer innovations early and adapts them for industrial use. IDS plans to launch several new products this year. The machine vision industry faced challenges in 2024, with a forecasted 10% decline in sales in Germany. This trend is expected to continue in 2025 due to reduced demand from manufacturing. However, logistics, medical technology, and transport systems present growth opportunities. IDS is updating its product line to target these sectors.

“The past year has brought its challenges, but we have used this time to regroup and work on some exciting projects,” explains Jan Hartmann – managing partner at IDS. Throughout 2025, the company plans to successively launch innovations on the market. The first models of the uEye Live camera series for live streaming, industrial process monitoring and recording video sequences in the camera memory are already available to order. This will be followed by event-based cameras for highly efficient motion analyses. The compact models visualize even extremely fast movements completely loss-free. At the same time, they ensure a significantly reduced amount of data compared to conventional, image-based camera technology – completely new possibilities for industrial and non-industrial applications. IDS will also supplement its 3D portfolio with a time-of-flight camera developed in-house.

Tailor-made solutions

The company also focuses on client-specific developments. Customized special models are created according to individual requirements. The product spectrum ranges from customized designs and special software adaptations to modular solutions based on the building block principle. An experienced engineering team supports customers throughout the entire implementation process.

IDS combines tradition and innovation: Proven values such as the ease of use of the products are just as much a part of the development work as the latest technologies. Investments at the headquarters in Obersulm, such as an in-house EMC measuring cabin, secure the production and development site. The company is also continuously exploring new markets, including India, which is considered a particularly interesting growth market.

Responsibility, innovation and networking

As a family-run business, the company participates in social and ecological projects in its region, beyond its economic goals. This approach influences the company’s actions and strategy. IDS is investing in building partnerships and collaborating with start-ups. The company focuses on driving innovation in industrial cameras and image processing. It provides its technology for research, collaborates with working groups, and supports educational institutions.

IDS is part of a growing AI community in Heilbronn and collaborates with regional and national partners. The company has an extensive network that drives innovation and helps shape the future of image processing, as Jan Hartmann confirms: “There are still uncertainties in the market, but I am confident that with our continued focus on development, innovation and the strength of our great team and partners, we are well equipped for the future.”

For more information, visit ids-imaging.us.