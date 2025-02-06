Industrial Ethernet and Fieldbus protocols provide reliable communications

Orange Precision Measurement, in collaboration with Hilscher, announces the deployment of three industrial Ethernet protocols and one fieldbus protocol within one year. This development improves flexibility and interoperability for Orange Precision Measurement’s customers in manufacturing and process control environments.

Orange Precision implements netX90 for multiprotocol communication

Over the past year, Orange Precision Measurement integrated Hilscher’s netX90 ASIC, which supports nine industrial communication protocols. Using the application programming interface, the company enabled this multiprotocol solution to efficiently communicate with both legacy fieldbus and industrial Ethernet systems. The three industrial Ethernet protocols are PROFINET, EtherCAT, and EtherNet/IP, and the fieldbus protocol is DeviceNet. This deployment allows Orange Precision’s products to be distributed globally, providing reliable communications.

Orange Precision Measurement’s’ CTO (co-founder) and head of software and embedded systems group, Berwin Banares, says: “Architecture is very important to us as this defines how our products would succeed in a competitive market. With Hilscher’s multiprotocol platform, we were able to support our customer’s need to integrate our products with their system. Hilscher’s technology and amazing support enabled us to do rapid integration. As we anticipate future requests on new Industrial Protocols, we are very confident that we would be able to support our customers’ needs with netX90.”

CEO (founder) and head of hardware development group, Karl Li, adds: “Incorporating these four protocols into our products within a year is a testament to both our product knowledge and the ease of use delivered with Hilscher’s platform. We are passionate about supporting our customers’ industrial communication needs and this is the only technology we found that could deliver for us, utilizing least development time and resources.”

Hilscher’s knowledge in communication technologies supported the development process. Jamie Gallant, OEM sales manager for Hilscher North America, says: “adding a couple protocols in a year is impressive.”

Orange Precision Measurement announces that the integrated communications are now shipping and states they are prepared to adapt new communication opportunities as they arise.

For more information, visit hilscher.com.